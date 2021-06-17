Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2021
Upgrades
- Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating for Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Ingersoll Rand had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.12 and a 52-week-low of $26.72. Ingersoll Rand closed at $47.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, VEON had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of VEON shows a 52-week-high of $1.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.67.
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $2.23, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $40.15. Copa Holdings closed at $75.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $4.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $712.41 and a 52-week-low of $498.07. At the end of the last trading period, Charter Communications closed at $682.07.
- For Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Enbridge showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enbridge shows a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.69.
- Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. AT&T closed at $29.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Ambev had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.13. At the end of the last trading period, Ambev closed at $3.79.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Moelis & had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.63 and a 52-week-low of $28.28. Moelis & closed at $54.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Patterson Companies had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Patterson Companies shows a 52-week-high of $37.16 and a 52-week-low of $18.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.41.
- According to CICC, the prior rating for Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Noah Holdings had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.77 and a 52-week-low of $24.67. At the end of the last trading period, Noah Holdings closed at $44.06.
- For Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR), HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Acorda Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.46, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.84 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. At the end of the last trading period, Acorda Therapeutics closed at $4.10.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to OTR Global, the prior rating for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was changed from Positive to Mixed. In the third quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.95 and a 52-week-low of $93.57. Nike closed at $130.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The Honest Co Inc (NASDAQ:HNST), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Honest Co's EPS was $0.05. The current stock performance of Honest Co shows a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.65.
- For Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO), Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Winnebago Industries earned $2.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Winnebago Industries shows a 52-week-high of $87.53 and a 52-week-low of $44.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.87.
- Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) from Buy to Neutral. Camping World Holdings earned $1.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.60. At the end of the last trading period, Camping World Holdings closed at $36.98.
- Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Thor Industries showed an EPS of $3.29, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.20 and a 52-week-low of $78.64. Thor Industries closed at $106.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Constellation had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.30 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Constellation closed at $33.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. CyrusOne earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CyrusOne shows a 52-week-high of $86.77 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.00.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Washington REIT showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Washington REIT shows a 52-week-high of $27.05 and a 52-week-low of $16.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.90.
- For Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Broadstone Net Lease earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. At the end of the last trading period, Broadstone Net Lease closed at $24.97.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Voya Financial had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.68 and a 52-week-low of $44.81. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $64.00.
- Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Omega Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $27.39. Omega Healthcare closed at $37.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for CureVac NV (NASDAQ:CVAC) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.80 and a 52-week-low of $43.00. At the end of the last trading period, CureVac closed at $94.79.
- HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) from Buy to Neutral. Kindred Biosciences earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kindred Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $3.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.23.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Finance Trust is set to $10.00. American Finance Trust earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.69 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. American Finance Trust closed at $9.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Global Net Lease is set to $21.00. In the first quarter, Global Net Lease showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.95. Global Net Lease closed at $19.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird initiated coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Latch is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of Latch shows a 52-week-high of $12.70 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.73.
- For Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Altria Group earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.59 and a 52-week-low of $35.83. At the end of the last trading period, Altria Group closed at $47.37.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for QuantumScape is set to $25.00. In the first quarter, QuantumScape showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.73 and a 52-week-low of $23.76. At the end of the last trading period, QuantumScape closed at $27.36.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Finance of America. In the first quarter, Finance of America earned $1.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Finance of America closed at $8.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK). The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Jack In The Box. For the second quarter, Jack In The Box had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $67.33. Jack In The Box closed at $118.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Haemonetics is set to $75.00. In the fourth quarter, Haemonetics showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.11 and a 52-week-low of $49.26. Haemonetics closed at $58.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND). The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Bandwidth. Bandwidth earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $107.01. Bandwidth closed at $128.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avidity Biosciences is set to $50.00. For the first quarter, Avidity Biosciences had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.46 and a 52-week-low of $19.12. Avidity Biosciences closed at $26.09 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.