Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK), Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Delek US Hldgs had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.92. Delek US Hldgs closed at $21.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Titan Machinery had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Titan Machinery shows a 52-week-high of $32.14 and a 52-week-low of $9.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.67.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, South Jersey Indus had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The current stock performance of South Jersey Indus shows a 52-week-high of $29.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.29.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. DexCom earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $456.23 and a 52-week-low of $305.63. DexCom closed at $361.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to Tudor Pickering, the prior rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) was changed from Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, CVR Energy had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $9.81. CVR Energy closed at $21.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. HollyFrontier earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.39 and a 52-week-low of $16.81. HollyFrontier closed at $33.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) from Overweight to Underweight. Premier earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.79 and a 52-week-low of $30.13. Premier closed at $34.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:YQ) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, 17 Education & Technology earned $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.93 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. 17 Education & Technology closed at $4.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was changed from Buy to Hold. Autohome earned $0.92 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $72.38. At the end of the last trading period, Autohome closed at $77.63.
  • New Street Research downgraded the previous rating for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apple shows a 52-week-high of $145.09 and a 52-week-low of $78.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.28.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, US Silica Holdings had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. At the end of the last trading period, US Silica Holdings closed at $12.38.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Kansas City Southern earned $1.91 in the first quarter, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $315.39 and a 52-week-low of $140.01. At the end of the last trading period, Kansas City Southern closed at $295.36.

Initiations

  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) with a Hold rating. The price target for Lordstown Motors is set to $8.00. Lordstown Motors earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $6.69. Lordstown Motors closed at $10.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Harpoon Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Harpoon Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.55. At the end of the last trading period, Harpoon Therapeutics closed at $20.28.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Nikola. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Nikola's EPS was $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.37. At the end of the last trading period, Nikola closed at $15.49.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $40.00. Plug Power earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.93.
  • With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for GoodRx Holdings. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.07 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $64.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.50.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Signify Health is set to $30.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Signify Health's EPS was $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $22.13. At the end of the last trading period, Signify Health closed at $24.58.
  • With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Whiting Petroleum. For the first quarter, Whiting Petroleum had an EPS of $2.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.36 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. At the end of the last trading period, Whiting Petroleum closed at $45.26.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for California Resources. California Resources earned $1.22 in the first quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.56 and a 52-week-low of $1.08. At the end of the last trading period, California Resources closed at $29.77.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for InnovAge Holding. For the third quarter, InnovAge Holding had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $19.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.00.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $162.00. For the first quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $308.00 and a 52-week-low of $129.74. Teladoc Health closed at $149.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics is set to $4.00. For the first quarter, Adaptimmune Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.79. At the end of the last trading period, Adaptimmune Therapeutics closed at $5.05.

