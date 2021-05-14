Why GrowGeneration's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) is trading higher Friday after a pair of upgrades.
What Happened: Roth Capital analyst Scott Fortune upgraded GrowGeneration from Neutral to Buy and announced a $55 price target.
Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson upgraded GrowGeneration from Neutral to Buy and announced a $45 price target.
GrowGeneration reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The company reported earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 7 cents per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $90.02 million, which beat the estimate of $87.14 million. The company also raised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to $450 million to $470 million.
"The GrowGen team delivered an exceptionally strong start to the year, with same store sales up 51%, demonstrating the hard work of the entire team. For the year so far, we closed 9 acquisitions, adding 15 hydroponic retail locations, bringing our total store count to 53. The strategies implemented several quarters ago, are now positively impacting margins," said Darren Lampert, co-founder and CEO of GrowGeneration.
Price Action: GrowGeneration traded as high as $67.75 and as low as $4.53 over a 52-week period.
At last check Friday, the stock was up 6.53% in premarket trading at $37.85.
Latest Ratings for GRWG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Ladenburg Thalmann
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2021
|Roth Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2021
|Northland Capital Markets
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
