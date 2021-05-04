Why Are Shares Of US Steel Trading Higher Today?

Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to Outperform.

Credit Suisse raised United States Steel's price target from $15 to $35.

United States Steel produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe.

The stock was trading approximately 6.6% higher at $26.31 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.40 and a 52-week low of $6.58.