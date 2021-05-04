Why Are Shares Of US Steel Trading Higher Today?
Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to Outperform.
Credit Suisse raised United States Steel's price target from $15 to $35.
United States Steel produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe.
The stock was trading approximately 6.6% higher at $26.31 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.40 and a 52-week low of $6.58.
Latest Ratings for X
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Mar 2021
|Argus Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for X
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas