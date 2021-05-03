Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021
Upgrades
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. First Solar earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.53.
- For Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), China Renaissance upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Alphabet earned $26.29 in the first quarter, compared to $9.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alphabet shows a 52-week-high of $2431.38 and a 52-week-low of $1296.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2353.50.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $2.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The current stock performance of United Parcel Service shows a 52-week-high of $205.77 and a 52-week-low of $88.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $203.84.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) from Peer Perform to Outperform. FedEx earned $3.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FedEx shows a 52-week-high of $305.66 and a 52-week-low of $103.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $290.69.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Forward Air had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.53 and a 52-week-low of $40.75. Forward Air closed at $88.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. PG&E earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PG&E shows a 52-week-high of $13.34 and a 52-week-low of $8.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.31.
- For O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, O-I Glass had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.76. At the end of the last trading period, O-I Glass closed at $16.48.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $6.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Halliburton shows a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.54.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Cactus had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.70. At the end of the last trading period, Cactus closed at $29.81.
- For Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:BKR), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Baker Hughes had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.64 and a 52-week-low of $12.13. Baker Hughes closed at $20.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $71.56. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $285.29.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, DraftKings's EPS was $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.88. DraftKings closed at $56.66 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM), SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.78. Adverum Biotechnologies closed at $3.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Weyerhaeuser earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Weyerhaeuser shows a 52-week-high of $40.56 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.88.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Clorox earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $239.87 and a 52-week-low of $176.73. Clorox closed at $182.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- For DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $2.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.98 and a 52-week-low of $92.39. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $139.94.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Graphic Packaging Holding earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $18.56.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) from Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Essex Property Trust had an EPS of $3.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.48. The current stock performance of Essex Property Trust shows a 52-week-high of $300.74 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $290.86.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, VICI Properties had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.97. VICI Properties closed at $31.70 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. At the end of the last trading period, ProQR Therapeutics closed at $6.22.
- BTIG initiated coverage on DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for DermTech is set to $53.00. For the fourth quarter, DermTech had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of DermTech shows a 52-week-high of $84.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.05.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for New Jersey Resources. In the first quarter, New Jersey Resources showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.41 and a 52-week-low of $25.87. New Jersey Resources closed at $41.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for SeaChange International is set to $3.00. For the fourth quarter, SeaChange International had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of SeaChange International shows a 52-week-high of $3.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.12.
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AACQ). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Artius Acquisition. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.01 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. Artius Acquisition closed at $10.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for First American Financial. For the fourth quarter, First American Financial had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.83 and a 52-week-low of $41.71. At the end of the last trading period, First American Financial closed at $64.53.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Lazydays Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Lazydays Holdings showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.99. At the end of the last trading period, Lazydays Holdings closed at $24.75.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Chewy. In the fourth quarter, Chewy showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. Chewy closed at $79.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Snowflake earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $205.07. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $231.30.
- With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.70 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Columbus McKinnon is set to $70.00. In the third quarter, Columbus McKinnon showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.06 and a 52-week-low of $21.52. At the end of the last trading period, Columbus McKinnon closed at $49.51.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wrap Technologies is set to $26.50. In the first quarter, Wrap Technologies showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.37 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. Wrap Technologies closed at $5.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Clene. The current stock performance of Clene shows a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.00.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viracta Therapeutics is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.27. Viracta Therapeutics closed at $10.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Fidelity National Finl. For the fourth quarter, Fidelity National Finl had an EPS of $2.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.67 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. At the end of the last trading period, Fidelity National Finl closed at $45.61.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for 1Life Healthcare. 1Life Healthcare earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. 1Life Healthcare closed at $43.51 at the end of the last trading period.
