Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2021
Upgrades
- For SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC), Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, SPS Commerce showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.06 and a 52-week-low of $50.53. At the end of the last trading period, SPS Commerce closed at $101.05.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) from Hold to Buy. Coeur Mining earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.79. At the end of the last trading period, Coeur Mining closed at $8.22.
- Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Discovery showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Discovery shows a 52-week-high of $78.14 and a 52-week-low of $18.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.95.
- According to Macquarie, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.79. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $41.50.
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, 1-800-Flowers.com showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.61 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. At the end of the last trading period, 1-800-Flowers.com closed at $29.89.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Cogent Comms Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cogent Comms Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $53.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.74.
- For Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Avnet showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avnet shows a 52-week-high of $44.92 and a 52-week-low of $24.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.17.
- For Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Eversource Energy showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $73.61. At the end of the last trading period, Eversource Energy closed at $85.14.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Textron showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.56 and a 52-week-low of $21.92. Textron closed at $63.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Community Health Systems showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. Community Health Systems closed at $10.38 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Strategic Education showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Strategic Education shows a 52-week-high of $187.97 and a 52-week-low of $76.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.10.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was changed from Buy to Hold. Fox Factory Holding earned $0.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.88 and a 52-week-low of $47.14. At the end of the last trading period, Fox Factory Holding closed at $156.99.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bristol-Myers Squibb earned $1.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.16 and a 52-week-low of $54.07. At the end of the last trading period, Bristol-Myers Squibb closed at $62.90.
- According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Carrier Global earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carrier Global shows a 52-week-high of $45.32 and a 52-week-low of $15.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.13.
- According to B. Riley FBR, the prior rating for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Warrior Met Coal earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Warrior Met Coal shows a 52-week-high of $25.90 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.80.
- For CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Underperform. For the first quarter, CyrusOne had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.77 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. CyrusOne closed at $71.45 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Rambus. In the fourth quarter, Rambus showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $11.99. Rambus closed at $19.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for DraftKings is set to $75.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, DraftKings's EPS was $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.35. DraftKings closed at $57.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is set to $17.00. In the fourth quarter, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.42 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals closed at $7.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Green Plains. In the fourth quarter, Green Plains showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Green Plains shows a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.31.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:SIOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sio Gene Therapies is set to $8.00. In the third quarter, Sio Gene Therapies showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sio Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.70.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for S&P Global is set to $435.00. S&P Global earned $3.39 in the first quarter, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of S&P Global shows a 52-week-high of $393.55 and a 52-week-low of $281.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $392.46.
