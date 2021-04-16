 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry

JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker recently upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Underweight to Overweight. 

Related Link: COVID-19 To Have 'No Permanent Negative Margin Impact' On US Airlines: JPMorgan

Baker was on CNBC's "The Exchange" Friday saying that he can "comfortably rule out" the potential that the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath will present any long-term structural impairment to the industry, though it has the potential to escalate margins and prove to be a positive for the industry. This was one of the driving factors behind the rating changes on JetBlue and Spirit, he explained. 

The analyst raised his price target for JetBlue from $15 to $25 and his price target for Spirit Airlines from $31 to $54.

Related Link: Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021

Analyst Thesis: The resilience of demand recovery among consumers will ultimately lead to a "corporate reopening trade," Baker told CNBC. The two airlines are not dependent on international borders reopening, he said. Chase credit card spending on leisure travel is also very encouraging, he added. 

The domestic reopening trade has "come close to running its course," but the next is going to be corporate and international reopening trade. Baker thinks Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is well-positioned to take advantage of the "next reopening legs that are yet to begin."

Price Action: JetBlue was down 1.88% to $20.30 at market close Friday.

Spirit Airlines was down 0.86% to $36.85 at market close Friday.

(Photo by Nel Botha from Pixabay.) 

Latest Ratings for JBLU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightOverweight
Apr 2021SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for JBLU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU + SAVE)

Cramer Advises Viewers On JetBlue Airways, MP Materials And More
COVID-19 To Have 'No Permanent Negative Margin Impact' On US Airlines: JPMorgan
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Here's Why Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, DraftKings And Moderna Are Moving
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Airline Industry Delta Air Lines JetBlue AirwaysUpgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GIKColliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On14.0
SANWLake StreetInitiates Coverage On6.0
LILAMorgan StanleyDowngrades15.0
BEJP MorganUpgrades36.0
NEXACredit SuisseUpgrades11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com