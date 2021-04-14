 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cardlytics had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Cardlytics shows a 52-week-high of $161.47 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.50.
  • Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) from Neutral to Outperform. Snap earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.44. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $62.44.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Magna International earned $2.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Magna International shows a 52-week-high of $95.64 and a 52-week-low of $33.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.63.
  • Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Berry Corp (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Berry (bry) had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.14. At the end of the last trading period, Berry (bry) closed at $5.82.
  • For Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Yum Brands earned $1.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Yum Brands shows a 52-week-high of $117.99 and a 52-week-low of $75.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.42.
  • Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, RLJ Lodging showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.51 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. At the end of the last trading period, RLJ Lodging closed at $15.57.
  • MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.28.
  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) was changed from Perform to Outperform. Apollo Global Management earned $0.72 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apollo Global Management shows a 52-week-high of $55.38 and a 52-week-low of $33.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.36.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from Neutral to Overweight. Lowe's Companies earned $1.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.22 and a 52-week-low of $91.49. Lowe's Companies closed at $199.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Targa Resources had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.20. Targa Resources closed at $31.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. Magellan Midstream earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.91 and a 52-week-low of $32.61. At the end of the last trading period, Magellan Midstream closed at $44.71.
  • For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $7.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.97.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Southwest Airlines earned $1.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.64 and a 52-week-low of $22.46. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $63.19.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Cousins Properties showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cousins Properties shows a 52-week-high of $38.15 and a 52-week-low of $22.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.33.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) from Underweight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.34. At the end of the last trading period, JetBlue Airways closed at $20.77.
  • For Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Galapagos showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $2.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Galapagos shows a 52-week-high of $233.14 and a 52-week-low of $74.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.30.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. Exxon Mobil earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exxon Mobil shows a 52-week-high of $62.55 and a 52-week-low of $31.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.70.
  • According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Amicus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $8.83. Amicus Therapeutics closed at $9.31 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) from Outperform to Neutral. Facebook earned $3.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $315.88 and a 52-week-low of $168.34. At the end of the last trading period, Facebook closed at $309.76.
  • For iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $286.19 and a 52-week-low of $77.43. iRhythm Technologies closed at $85.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) from Outperform to Neutral. AdaptHealth earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.58 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. At the end of the last trading period, AdaptHealth closed at $29.69.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, SL Green Realty had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.99 and a 52-week-low of $35.16. SL Green Realty closed at $71.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Synchrony Finl showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.02. Synchrony Finl closed at $41.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX), Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Middlesex Water had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.92 and a 52-week-low of $56.44. At the end of the last trading period, Middlesex Water closed at $81.87.
  • For NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. NovoCure earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.09 and a 52-week-low of $55.40. At the end of the last trading period, NovoCure closed at $197.33.
  • According to CIBC, the prior rating for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) was changed from Neutral to Underperformer. OrganiGram Holdings earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.45 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. OrganiGram Holdings closed at $2.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for AptarGroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, AptarGroup showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AptarGroup shows a 52-week-high of $147.01 and a 52-week-low of $99.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.38.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.05 and a 52-week-low of $96.42. At the end of the last trading period, T. Rowe Price Gr closed at $176.93.

Initiations

  • With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on SuRo Capital Corp (NASDAQ:SSSS). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for SuRo Capital. In the fourth quarter, SuRo Capital showed an EPS of $2.81, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SuRo Capital shows a 52-week-high of $16.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.43.
  • For Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX), Berenberg initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Nurix Therapeutics earned $0.63 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.38 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. At the end of the last trading period, Nurix Therapeutics closed at $26.56.
  • With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for voxeljet. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.77. voxeljet closed at $14.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Harley-Davidson is set to $55.00. For the fourth quarter, Harley-Davidson had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $17.34. At the end of the last trading period, Harley-Davidson closed at $41.00.
  • For Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR), Berenberg initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Kymera Therapeutics earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kymera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $91.92 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.08.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Shattuck Labs. In the fourth quarter, Shattuck Labs showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shattuck Labs shows a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.11.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Trillium Therapeutics is set to $21.00. Trillium Therapeutics earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Trillium Therapeutics closed at $10.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Perion Network is set to $18.00. Perion Network earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. At the end of the last trading period, Perion Network closed at $17.77.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Ideanomics. For the fourth quarter, Ideanomics had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.53 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. At the end of the last trading period, Ideanomics closed at $2.71.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hilltop Holdings is set to $36.00. In the fourth quarter, Hilltop Holdings showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.60 and a 52-week-low of $12.79. At the end of the last trading period, Hilltop Holdings closed at $33.37.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adicet Bio is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Adicet Bio had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.05. The current stock performance of Adicet Bio shows a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.71.
  • With an Outperformer rating, CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Gatos Silver. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Gatos Silver's EPS was $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.95. At the end of the last trading period, Gatos Silver closed at $10.15.
  • Keybanc initiated coverage on Denbury Inc (NYSE:DEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Denbury is set to $60.00. Denbury earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.71 and a 52-week-low of $15.43. Denbury closed at $46.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Blackline Safety Corp (OTC:BLKLF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Blackline Safety is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Blackline Safety shows a 52-week-high of $5.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.55.
  • Itau BBA initiated coverage on Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vasta Platform is set to $16.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Vasta Platform's EPS was $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.73. At the end of the last trading period, Vasta Platform closed at $9.31.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Algonquin Power is set to $17.50. For the fourth quarter, Algonquin Power had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.45. At the end of the last trading period, Algonquin Power closed at $16.37.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.69 and a 52-week-low of $36.49. At the end of the last trading period, Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $40.18.

