So What's Up With Snap Stock Today?
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by around 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $75 per share.
Despite names in tech and growth losing momentum amid rising Treasury yields, Snap has seen a number of analyst rating updates since its Feb. 23 investor day event:
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
4/06/21
|
Atlantic Equities
|
Upgrades
|
Overweight
|
75.0
|
4/01/21
|
Wolfe Research
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
65.0
|
3/30/21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
74.0
|
3/22/21
|
B of A Securities
|
Downgrades
|
Neutral
|
67.0
|
2/24/21
|
Truist Securities
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
84.0
|
2/24/21
|
UBS
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
85.0
|
2/24/21
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
Maintains
|
Hold
|
76.0
|
2/24/21
|
Piper Sandler
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
83.0
|
2/24/21
|
Jefferies
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
85.0
|
2/24/21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
85.0
Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.
