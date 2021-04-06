 Skip to main content

So What's Up With Snap Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by around 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $75 per share.

Despite names in tech and growth losing momentum amid rising Treasury yields, Snap has seen a number of analyst rating updates since its Feb. 23 investor day event:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

4/06/21

Atlantic Equities

Upgrades

Overweight

75.0

4/01/21

Wolfe Research

Initiates Coverage On

Outperform

65.0

3/30/21

Morgan Stanley

Maintains

Overweight

74.0

3/22/21

B of A Securities

Downgrades

Neutral

67.0

2/24/21

Truist Securities

Maintains

Buy

84.0

2/24/21

UBS

Maintains

Buy

85.0

2/24/21

Canaccord Genuity

Maintains

Hold

76.0

2/24/21

Piper Sandler

Maintains

Overweight

83.0

2/24/21

Jefferies

Maintains

Buy

85.0

2/24/21

Morgan Stanley

Maintains

Overweight

85.0

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

