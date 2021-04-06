So What's Up With Snap Stock Today?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by around 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $75 per share.

Despite names in tech and growth losing momentum amid rising Treasury yields, Snap has seen a number of analyst rating updates since its Feb. 23 investor day event:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 4/06/21 Atlantic Equities Upgrades Overweight 75.0 4/01/21 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform 65.0 3/30/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 74.0 3/22/21 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral 67.0 2/24/21 Truist Securities Maintains Buy 84.0 2/24/21 UBS Maintains Buy 85.0 2/24/21 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold 76.0 2/24/21 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight 83.0 2/24/21 Jefferies Maintains Buy 85.0 2/24/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 85.0

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.