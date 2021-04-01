 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, DCP Midstream had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $3.09. DCP Midstream closed at $21.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Green Plains had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. At the end of the last trading period, Green Plains closed at $27.07.
  • For Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Fleetcor Technologies earned $3.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.70 and a 52-week-low of $169.14. At the end of the last trading period, Fleetcor Technologies closed at $269.09.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Acuity Brands had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The current stock performance of Acuity Brands shows a 52-week-high of $148.64 and a 52-week-low of $70.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.02.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. uniQure earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.45 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. uniQure closed at $33.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Icon showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.62 and a 52-week-low of $127.00. Icon closed at $196.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $298.43 and a 52-week-low of $155.08. At the end of the last trading period, Insulet closed at $260.92.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Viasat earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.35 and a 52-week-low of $29.82. Viasat closed at $48.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, S&P Global showed an EPS of $2.71, compared to $2.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $379.87 and a 52-week-low of $230.11. At the end of the last trading period, S&P Global closed at $353.34.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Moody's earned $1.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moody's shows a 52-week-high of $307.86 and a 52-week-low of $192.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $298.74.

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) from Overweight to Neutral. Crestwood Equity Partners earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crestwood Equity Partners shows a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.88.
  • For Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Goldman Sachs Group had an EPS of $12.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.85 and a 52-week-low of $141.67. Goldman Sachs Group closed at $327.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Arcimoto showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. At the end of the last trading period, Arcimoto closed at $13.23.
  • For Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Phillips 66 earned $1.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.59 and a 52-week-low of $43.27. Phillips 66 closed at $81.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL) from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Texas Pacific Land shows a 52-week-high of $1710.50 and a 52-week-low of $345.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1593.86.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Senseonics Holdings earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.56 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. At the end of the last trading period, Senseonics Holdings closed at $2.65.

Initiations

  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Compass Pathways is set to $88.00. For the fourth quarter, Compass Pathways had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The current stock performance of Compass Pathways shows a 52-week-high of $61.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.82.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for TechnipFMC. In the fourth quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.11. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $7.72.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carnival is set to $30.00. Carnival earned $2.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.12 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, Carnival closed at $26.61.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Fisker. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Fisker's EPS was $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. Fisker closed at $17.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for MicroStrategy is set to $850.00. For the fourth quarter, MicroStrategy had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current stock performance of MicroStrategy shows a 52-week-high of $1315.00 and a 52-week-low of $104.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $678.80.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Uber Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Uber Technologies showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. At the end of the last trading period, Uber Technologies closed at $54.48.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT). The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Spotify Technology. In the fourth quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $116.00. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $267.87.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TripAdvisor shows a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.79.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snap is set to $65.00. Snap earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.59 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. Snap closed at $52.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) with a Hold rating. The price target for MicroStrategy is set to $700.00. For the fourth quarter, MicroStrategy had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current stock performance of MicroStrategy shows a 52-week-high of $1315.00 and a 52-week-low of $104.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $678.80.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) with an Outperform rating. Rackspace Technology earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.76 and a 52-week-low of $15.44. Rackspace Technology closed at $23.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Twitter. In the fourth quarter, Twitter showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.75 and a 52-week-low of $22.36. Twitter closed at $63.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Alteryx is set to $93.00. In the fourth quarter, Alteryx showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $185.75 and a 52-week-low of $77.05. Alteryx closed at $82.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ADV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Advantage Solutions is set to $13.00. In the fourth quarter, Advantage Solutions earned $0.16. The current stock performance of Advantage Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $13.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.81.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for eBay is set to $77.00. For the fourth quarter, eBay had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The current stock performance of eBay shows a 52-week-high of $64.85 and a 52-week-low of $28.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.24.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for MercadoLibre is set to $1800.00. MercadoLibre earned $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2020.00 and a 52-week-low of $435.04. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1472.14.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Chewy. Chewy earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $31.78. At the end of the last trading period, Chewy closed at $84.79.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Expedia Group is set to $170.00. In the fourth quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $2.64, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.93 and a 52-week-low of $46.15. At the end of the last trading period, Expedia Group closed at $172.12.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The price target seems to have been set at $2450.00 for Alphabet. For the fourth quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $22.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $15.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2145.14 and a 52-week-low of $1075.08. Alphabet closed at $2062.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $2630.00 for Booking Holdings. For the fourth quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $23.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2469.58 and a 52-week-low of $1203.08. At the end of the last trading period, Booking Holdings closed at $2329.84.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $1360.00. In the fourth quarter, Shopify showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1499.75 and a 52-week-low of $334.55. Shopify closed at $1106.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $350.00. Wix.com earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $89.21. Wix.com closed at $279.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Peloton Interactive. In the second quarter, Peloton Interactive showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Peloton Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $25.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.44.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GoDaddy is set to $92.00. GoDaddy earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoDaddy shows a 52-week-high of $93.75 and a 52-week-low of $50.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.65.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for DoorDash. DoorDash earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. DoorDash closed at $131.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Bumble. Bumble earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.40. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $62.38.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on NexImmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for NexImmune. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. At the end of the last trading period, NexImmune closed at $19.08.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Perion Network. For the fourth quarter, Perion Network had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Perion Network shows a 52-week-high of $28.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.90.

