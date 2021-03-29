 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GSX) was changed from Sell to Buy. In the fourth quarter, GSX Techedu showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.05 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. At the end of the last trading period, GSX Techedu closed at $39.00.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $48.23.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) from Hold to Buy. Baidu earned $3.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baidu shows a 52-week-high of $354.82 and a 52-week-low of $90.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.61.
  • For PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, PTC Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.82 and a 52-week-low of $40.03. PTC Therapeutics closed at $49.21 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Harmony Biosciences earned $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, Harmony Biosciences closed at $27.56.
  • Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.75 and a 52-week-low of $22.36. Twitter closed at $61.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Carrier Global earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $41.14.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Johnson Controls Intl had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. At the end of the last trading period, Johnson Controls Intl closed at $59.99.
  • According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cowen showed an EPS of $4.58, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.17 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. At the end of the last trading period, Cowen closed at $34.34.
  • For Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Hold. Otis Worldwide earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.38 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. At the end of the last trading period, Otis Worldwide closed at $69.05.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Array Technologies earned $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $26.13. Array Technologies closed at $28.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • CLSA upgraded the previous rating for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) from Outperform to Buy. Sea earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.41. At the end of the last trading period, Sea closed at $208.82.
  • For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.23.
  • For Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Franklin Resources had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of Franklin Resources shows a 52-week-high of $30.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.43.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Neutral to Buy. Ovintiv earned $0.70 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.26.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Everest Re Group showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $3.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.60 and a 52-week-low of $157.32. At the end of the last trading period, Everest Re Group closed at $249.68.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Co-Diagnostics earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Co-Diagnostics closed at $9.70.
  • For Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Ares Management earned $0.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.96 and a 52-week-low of $28.50. At the end of the last trading period, Ares Management closed at $53.93.
  • For Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Adecoagro had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.64 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Adecoagro closed at $7.91 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Sell rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Calix. Calix earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.78 and a 52-week-low of $6.36. At the end of the last trading period, Calix closed at $38.45.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Oscar Health. The current stock performance of Oscar Health shows a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.68.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for InnovAge Holding. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.35.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oscar Health is set to $44.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Oscar Health closed at $25.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Buy rating. The price target for DocuSign is set to $239.00. DocuSign earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $290.23 and a 52-week-low of $78.72. DocuSign closed at $201.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV), Barclays initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.35.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Scorpio Tankers is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Scorpio Tankers had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Scorpio Tankers shows a 52-week-high of $28.21 and a 52-week-low of $8.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.76.
  • With a Neutral rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC). The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Ardmore Shipping. For the fourth quarter, Ardmore Shipping had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Ardmore Shipping shows a 52-week-high of $7.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.99.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diamond S Shipping is set to $16.50. In the fourth quarter, Diamond S Shipping showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.31. At the end of the last trading period, Diamond S Shipping closed at $9.62.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Tsakos Energy Navigation. For the fourth quarter, Tsakos Energy Navigation had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation closed at $9.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT). The price target seems to have been set at $3.75 for Nordic American Tankers. For the fourth quarter, Nordic American Tankers had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Nordic American Tankers shows a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.87.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Seaways is set to $30.00. In the fourth quarter, International Seaways showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Seaways shows a 52-week-high of $29.30 and a 52-week-low of $12.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.99.
  • With a Neutral rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Frontline. In the fourth quarter, Frontline showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.95 and a 52-week-low of $5.28. Frontline closed at $8.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Euronav. Euronav earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.47 and a 52-week-low of $7.21. At the end of the last trading period, Euronav closed at $9.57.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DHT Holdings is set to $7.50. In the fourth quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DHT Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.51.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Esports Entertainment is set to $20.00. Esports Entertainment earned $0.57 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Esports Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.80.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CytomX Therapeutics is set to $14.00. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.62.
  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for InnovAge Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. At the end of the last trading period, InnovAge Holding closed at $24.35.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL). The price target seems to have been set at $195.00 for Cracker Barrel Old. For the second quarter, Cracker Barrel Old had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. The current stock performance of Cracker Barrel Old shows a 52-week-high of $175.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.03.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Womens Health Inc (NASDAQ:AWH). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Aspira Womens Health. Aspira Womens Health earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.47. Aspira Womens Health closed at $6.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JonesTrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OCUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocuphire Pharma is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of Ocuphire Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.84.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. InnovAge Holding closed at $24.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for InnovAge Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. InnovAge Holding closed at $24.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:PSHG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Shipping is set to $11.00. Performance Shipping earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.11 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. Performance Shipping closed at $5.59 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AGRO + ARES)

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ares Management
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Recap: Ares Management Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GATXWells FargoMaintains103.0
EXRWells FargoMaintains147.0
TSCOWells FargoMaintains200.0
HDWells FargoMaintains330.0
ORLYWells FargoMaintains575.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com