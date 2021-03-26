Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Zoom, Uber, Lyft, Nikola Or Nike?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for Zoom, Uber, Lyft, Nikola and Nike.

Deutsche Bank initiates coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Hold rating and announces a price target of $360.

Vertical Research initiates coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), both with a Buy rating, and announces a price target of $72 and $85 respectively.

Vertical Research also initiates coverage on Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a Buy rating and announces price target of $24.

Baird upgrades Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announces $150 price target.