Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2021
Upgrades
- Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Constellium showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Constellium shows a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.83.
- For PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. PepsiCo earned $1.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.77 and a 52-week-low of $101.42. PepsiCo closed at $134.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Booking Holdings showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $23.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2469.58 and a 52-week-low of $1107.29. At the end of the last trading period, Booking Holdings closed at $2287.74.
- For Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Masonite International earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.48 and a 52-week-low of $34.88. Masonite International closed at $116.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Lloyds Banking Group had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Lloyds Banking Group shows a 52-week-high of $2.31 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.23.
- For Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Columbia Sportswear showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Columbia Sportswear shows a 52-week-high of $112.21 and a 52-week-low of $54.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.34.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. South Jersey Indus earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. At the end of the last trading period, South Jersey Indus closed at $22.57.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Kansas City Southern had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $227.84 and a 52-week-low of $96.23. Kansas City Southern closed at $224.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. ASML Holding earned $3.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $608.71 and a 52-week-low of $200.59. ASML Holding closed at $547.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NiSource shows a 52-week-high of $27.24 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.72.
- For Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Dollar General earned $2.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dollar General shows a 52-week-high of $225.25 and a 52-week-low of $135.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.15.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Floor & Decor Hldgs had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.54 and a 52-week-low of $24.52. Floor & Decor Hldgs closed at $97.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Alcon Inc (NYSE:ALC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Alcon showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alcon shows a 52-week-high of $76.26 and a 52-week-low of $39.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.12.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Gabelli & Co., the prior rating for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Elanco Animal Health had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Elanco Animal Health shows a 52-week-high of $34.81 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.09.
- For First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, First Interstate BancSys showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.24 and a 52-week-low of $24.50. First Interstate BancSys closed at $49.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Axos Financial had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.36 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. At the end of the last trading period, Axos Financial closed at $52.16.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Wendy's shows a 52-week-high of $24.91 and a 52-week-low of $7.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.65.
- For Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Plains GP Holdings earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Plains GP Holdings closed at $9.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Plains All American had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.28. Plains All American closed at $9.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ZTO Express (Cayman) had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $23.52. ZTO Express (Cayman) closed at $28.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, Five Below showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five Below shows a 52-week-high of $205.28 and a 52-week-low of $47.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $196.63.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Vera Bradley had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. At the end of the last trading period, Vera Bradley closed at $11.41.
- For Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $2.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $24.00. At the end of the last trading period, Copa Holdings closed at $89.90.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Azul had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Azul shows a 52-week-high of $25.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.92.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Snap earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $73.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.35.
- For Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Pinterest earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.00.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (OTC:LIFZF) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.86 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty closed at $31.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The current stock performance of ONE Gas shows a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $63.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.66.
- According to CIBC, the prior rating for Cascades Inc (OTC:CADNF) was changed from Outperformer to Neutral. The current stock performance of Cascades shows a 52-week-high of $12.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.41.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, B&G Foods had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.84 and a 52-week-low of $15.65. At the end of the last trading period, B&G Foods closed at $33.01.
- For Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Brandywine Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.03 and a 52-week-low of $7.48. Brandywine Realty Trust closed at $13.30 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karuna Therapeutics is set to $150.00. For the fourth quarter, Karuna Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.97 and a 52-week-low of $57.49. At the end of the last trading period, Karuna Therapeutics closed at $116.69.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for ZoomInfo Technologies. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, ZoomInfo Technologies's EPS was $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.83. ZoomInfo Technologies closed at $48.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set to $65.00. Dynatrace earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.94 and a 52-week-low of $18.22. At the end of the last trading period, Dynatrace closed at $50.94.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Editas Medicine is set to $58.00. For the fourth quarter, Editas Medicine had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $17.74. Editas Medicine closed at $45.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Sunrun. Sunrun earned $0.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.84. At the end of the last trading period, Sunrun closed at $55.58.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Ambarella. For the fourth quarter, Ambarella had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Ambarella shows a 52-week-high of $137.21 and a 52-week-low of $37.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.25.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Aemetis. Aemetis earned $0.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.84 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. Aemetis closed at $19.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $22.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.36.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings