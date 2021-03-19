Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2021
Upgrades
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) from Hold to Buy. Nucor earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nucor shows a 52-week-high of $72.22 and a 52-week-low of $27.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.37.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Petco Health and Wellness earned $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.86. Petco Health and Wellness closed at $22.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Edward Jones, the prior rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.05 and a 52-week-low of $62.18. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $90.27.
- For EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, EVO Payments had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. At the end of the last trading period, EVO Payments closed at $27.85.
- For SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. SolarEdge Technologies earned $0.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $266.49.
- For Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Enphase Energy had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Enphase Energy shows a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $148.48.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.50.
- For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.34 and a 52-week-low of $50.02. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $107.62.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Navient had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Navient shows a 52-week-high of $13.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.94.
- For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Keurig Dr Pepper shows a 52-week-high of $34.23 and a 52-week-low of $18.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.89.
- For National Grid PLC (NYSE:NGG), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of National Grid shows a 52-week-high of $63.78 and a 52-week-low of $44.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.05.
- For HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, HeadHunter Group showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.29 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. HeadHunter Group closed at $36.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. At the end of the last trading period, Hartford Finl Servs Gr closed at $68.53.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) from Buy to Conviction Buy. Evercore earned $5.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.13 and a 52-week-low of $33.25. Evercore closed at $138.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Paramount Group had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.54 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. Paramount Group closed at $10.36 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Hartford Finl Servs Gr closed at $68.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Idera Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current stock performance of Idera Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $6.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.21.
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Acutus Medical earned $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.58. At the end of the last trading period, Acutus Medical closed at $16.83.
- For Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Idera Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Idera Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Idera Pharmaceuticals earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Idera Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) from Buy to Neutral. Houlihan Lokey earned $1.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.26 and a 52-week-low of $42.86. At the end of the last trading period, Houlihan Lokey closed at $68.01.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Acutus Medical's EPS was $0.89. The current stock performance of Acutus Medical shows a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.83.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.12 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $126.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE:BX), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Blackstone Group showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.25 and a 52-week-low of $33.00. At the end of the last trading period, Blackstone Group closed at $73.04.
- For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, U.S. Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.02 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. U.S. Bancorp closed at $56.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Molson Coors Beverage earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Molson Coors Beverage shows a 52-week-high of $56.10 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.23.
- For Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Idera Pharmaceuticals earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Idera Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Kimberly-Clark showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kimberly-Clark shows a 52-week-high of $160.16 and a 52-week-low of $110.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.26.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was changed from Buy to Hold. Simply Good Foods earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Simply Good Foods shows a 52-week-high of $35.25 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.90.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for LPL Finl Hldgs. For the fourth quarter, LPL Finl Hldgs had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.03 and a 52-week-low of $32.01. LPL Finl Hldgs closed at $144.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Luminar Technologies is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.10. Luminar Technologies closed at $26.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Marker Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Marker Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marker Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $3.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.80.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Linde is set to $300.00. In the fourth quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $2.30, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Linde shows a 52-week-high of $274.57 and a 52-week-low of $146.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $268.06.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aeva Technologies is set to $20.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Aeva Technologies closed at $13.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Aemetis. Aemetis earned $0.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.84 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. Aemetis closed at $18.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Air Products & Chemicals is set to $340.00. For the first quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $173.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $269.33.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for MultiPlan. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, MultiPlan's EPS was $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.04. MultiPlan closed at $6.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on ARKO Corp (NASDAQ:ARKO) with a Buy rating. The price target for ARKO is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of ARKO shows a 52-week-high of $10.18 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.93.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Crown Castle Intl is set to $165.00. For the fourth quarter, Crown Castle Intl had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.00 and a 52-week-low of $114.18. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Castle Intl closed at $165.17.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Forum Merger III Corp (NASDAQ:FIII). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Forum Merger III. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. Forum Merger III closed at $10.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for A-Mark Precious Metals is set to $55.00. In the second quarter, A-Mark Precious Metals showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.77. A-Mark Precious Metals closed at $38.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Advent Technologies Hldgs is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.75 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. At the end of the last trading period, Advent Technologies Hldgs closed at $13.91.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Beyond Meat is set to $190.00. For the fourth quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.18. At the end of the last trading period, Beyond Meat closed at $133.72.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.95. At the end of the last trading period, MiMedx Group closed at $8.81.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BTRS Holdings is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $13.52. At the end of the last trading period, BTRS Holdings closed at $16.42.
