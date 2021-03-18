 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) from Hold to Buy. Olin earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.98 and a 52-week-low of $8.86. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $38.00.
  • JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Upstart Holdings's EPS was $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.58 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. At the end of the last trading period, Upstart Holdings closed at $60.79.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) from Neutral to Buy. KE Holdings earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.40 and a 52-week-low of $31.79. At the end of the last trading period, KE Holdings closed at $66.98.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Revolve Gr had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.17. Revolve Gr closed at $52.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Royal Philips NV (NYSE:PHG), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Royal Philips earned $1.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Royal Philips shows a 52-week-high of $58.41 and a 52-week-low of $30.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.31.
  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Roper Technologies had an EPS of $3.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $455.72 and a 52-week-low of $245.86. At the end of the last trading period, Roper Technologies closed at $393.11.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, News showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of News shows a 52-week-high of $26.84 and a 52-week-low of $7.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.35.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Carnival showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.12 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Carnival closed at $28.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, NeoPhotonics showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.14 and a 52-week-low of $4.65. At the end of the last trading period, NeoPhotonics closed at $13.15.
  • For Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Agilent Technologies earned $1.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agilent Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $136.98 and a 52-week-low of $62.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.57.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for NatWest Group PLC (NYSE:NWG) from Buy to Conviction Buy. In the fourth quarter, NatWest Group showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NatWest Group shows a 52-week-high of $5.36 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.22.

Downgrades

  • For TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $8.41.
  • For Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Adient had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The current stock performance of Adient shows a 52-week-high of $48.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.08.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) from Buy to Neutral. Westlake Chemical earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.02 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. At the end of the last trading period, Westlake Chemical closed at $24.60.
  • For Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.87 and a 52-week-low of $161.11. At the end of the last trading period, Clorox closed at $189.75.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Translate Bio had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.64 and a 52-week-low of $7.97. Translate Bio closed at $25.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), Rosenblatt downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Lumentum Holdings earned $1.99 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lumentum Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $112.08 and a 52-week-low of $59.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.41.
  • For Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), Macquarie downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Pinduoduo showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.00. At the end of the last trading period, Pinduoduo closed at $149.46.

Initiations

  • JonesTrading initiated coverage on Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Synlogic is set to $15.00. Synlogic earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synlogic shows a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.18.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CuriosityStream is set to $21.00. In the third quarter, CuriosityStream earned $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. CuriosityStream closed at $16.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:CLPT). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for ClearPoint Neuro. In the fourth quarter, ClearPoint Neuro showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.86. At the end of the last trading period, ClearPoint Neuro closed at $20.93.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Targa Resources. Targa Resources earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Targa Resources shows a 52-week-high of $35.27 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.35.
  • Redburn initiated coverage on Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) with a Sell rating. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Warner Music Group's EPS was $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.61 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. Warner Music Group closed at $34.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aeva Technologies is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Aeva Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.07.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for AdaptHealth is set to $48.00. For the fourth quarter, AdaptHealth had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.29. AdaptHealth closed at $37.21 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $34.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Opendoor Technologies's EPS was $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $17.01. Opendoor Technologies closed at $28.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Infinity Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. At the end of the last trading period, Infinity Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.20.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for First Savings Financial. For the first quarter, First Savings Financial had an EPS of $4.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. First Savings Financial closed at $69.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

