Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2021
Upgrades
- For Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Domo earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domo shows a 52-week-high of $79.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.44.
- For Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM), HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Iterum Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current stock performance of Iterum Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $6.02 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.55.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) from Underweight to Neutral. Funko earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.63 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. At the end of the last trading period, Funko closed at $17.77.
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ARGO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $52.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.31.
- For MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. MGM Resorts Intl earned $0.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. MGM Resorts Intl closed at $38.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Dollar General showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $225.25 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. Dollar General closed at $192.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Pure Storage showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $7.93. Pure Storage closed at $22.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Frank's International NV (NYSE:FI) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Frank's International showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. Frank's International closed at $4.51 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. United States Steel earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.71 and a 52-week-low of $4.54. At the end of the last trading period, United States Steel closed at $24.16.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cimarex Energy showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $69.35 and a 52-week-low of $12.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.15.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.14 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. EOG Resources closed at $75.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.39 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $29.86.
- For ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. ConocoPhillips earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.14 and a 52-week-low of $20.84. ConocoPhillips closed at $59.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $94.94.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. At the end of the last trading period, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs closed at $12.88.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $13.16. At the end of the last trading period, Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $18.76.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Comstock Res had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.48 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Comstock Res closed at $6.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, UniFirst showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $2.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UniFirst shows a 52-week-high of $258.86 and a 52-week-low of $121.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $254.52.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) was changed from Buy to Hold. Westlake Chemical earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Westlake Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $97.25 and a 52-week-low of $28.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.56.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on CohBar Inc (NASDAQ:CWBR). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for CohBar. CohBar earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. At the end of the last trading period, CohBar closed at $1.44.
- William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG) with an Outperform rating. In the fourth quarter, 10x Genomics showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.70 and a 52-week-low of $48.78. At the end of the last trading period, 10x Genomics closed at $160.02.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for BigCommerce Holdings. In the fourth quarter, BigCommerce Holdings earned $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.50 and a 52-week-low of $51.15. BigCommerce Holdings closed at $59.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Jounce Therapeutics is set to $20.00. For the fourth quarter, Jounce Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. At the end of the last trading period, Jounce Therapeutics closed at $12.25.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U). The price target seems to have been set at $126.00 for Unity Software. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Unity Software's EPS was $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. Unity Software closed at $105.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Docebo Inc (NASDAQ:DCBO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Docebo is set to $57.00. In the fourth quarter, Docebo earned $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.21. At the end of the last trading period, Docebo closed at $46.09.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for E2open Parent Holdings is set to $13.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. At the end of the last trading period, E2open Parent Holdings closed at $9.92.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Savara. For the fourth quarter, Savara had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. At the end of the last trading period, Savara closed at $1.57.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX). The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for CryoPort. For the fourth quarter, CryoPort had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of CryoPort shows a 52-week-high of $84.97 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.37.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for 1Life Healthcare. In the fourth quarter, 1Life Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 1Life Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.19.
- For Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. Trevena earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.68 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. Trevena closed at $2.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NV5 Global is set to $115.00. For the fourth quarter, NV5 Global had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.39 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. At the end of the last trading period, NV5 Global closed at $91.09.
- Needham initiated coverage on I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for I-MAB is set to $75.00. NoneThe current stock performance of I-MAB shows a 52-week-high of $65.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.01.
- For MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. For the fourth quarter, MGM Growth Properties had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of MGM Growth Properties shows a 52-week-high of $34.15 and a 52-week-low of $11.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.29.
