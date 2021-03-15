 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • For Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Domo earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domo shows a 52-week-high of $79.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.44.
  • For Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM), HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Iterum Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current stock performance of Iterum Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $6.02 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.55.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) from Underweight to Neutral. Funko earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.63 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. At the end of the last trading period, Funko closed at $17.77.
  • According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ARGO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $52.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.31.
  • For MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. MGM Resorts Intl earned $0.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. MGM Resorts Intl closed at $38.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Dollar General showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $225.25 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. Dollar General closed at $192.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Pure Storage showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $7.93. Pure Storage closed at $22.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Frank's International NV (NYSE:FI) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Frank's International showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. Frank's International closed at $4.51 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. United States Steel earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.71 and a 52-week-low of $4.54. At the end of the last trading period, United States Steel closed at $24.16.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cimarex Energy showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $69.35 and a 52-week-low of $12.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.15.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.14 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. EOG Resources closed at $75.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.39 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $29.86.
  • For ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. ConocoPhillips earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.14 and a 52-week-low of $20.84. ConocoPhillips closed at $59.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $94.94.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. At the end of the last trading period, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs closed at $12.88.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $13.16. At the end of the last trading period, Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $18.76.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Comstock Res had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.48 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Comstock Res closed at $6.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, UniFirst showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $2.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UniFirst shows a 52-week-high of $258.86 and a 52-week-low of $121.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $254.52.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) was changed from Buy to Hold. Westlake Chemical earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Westlake Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $97.25 and a 52-week-low of $28.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.56.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on CohBar Inc (NASDAQ:CWBR). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for CohBar. CohBar earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. At the end of the last trading period, CohBar closed at $1.44.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG) with an Outperform rating. In the fourth quarter, 10x Genomics showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.70 and a 52-week-low of $48.78. At the end of the last trading period, 10x Genomics closed at $160.02.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for BigCommerce Holdings. In the fourth quarter, BigCommerce Holdings earned $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.50 and a 52-week-low of $51.15. BigCommerce Holdings closed at $59.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Jounce Therapeutics is set to $20.00. For the fourth quarter, Jounce Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. At the end of the last trading period, Jounce Therapeutics closed at $12.25.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U). The price target seems to have been set at $126.00 for Unity Software. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Unity Software's EPS was $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. Unity Software closed at $105.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Docebo Inc (NASDAQ:DCBO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Docebo is set to $57.00. In the fourth quarter, Docebo earned $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.21. At the end of the last trading period, Docebo closed at $46.09.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for E2open Parent Holdings is set to $13.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. At the end of the last trading period, E2open Parent Holdings closed at $9.92.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Savara. For the fourth quarter, Savara had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. At the end of the last trading period, Savara closed at $1.57.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX). The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for CryoPort. For the fourth quarter, CryoPort had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of CryoPort shows a 52-week-high of $84.97 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.37.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for 1Life Healthcare. In the fourth quarter, 1Life Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 1Life Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.19.
  • For Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. Trevena earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.68 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. Trevena closed at $2.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NV5 Global is set to $115.00. For the fourth quarter, NV5 Global had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.39 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. At the end of the last trading period, NV5 Global closed at $91.09.
  • Needham initiated coverage on I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for I-MAB is set to $75.00. NoneThe current stock performance of I-MAB shows a 52-week-high of $65.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.01.
  • For MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. For the fourth quarter, MGM Growth Properties had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of MGM Growth Properties shows a 52-week-high of $34.15 and a 52-week-low of $11.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.29.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AXL + ARGO)

Recap: Argo Gr Intl Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Argo Gr Intl Hldgs
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; HubSpot Shares Spike
Recap: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Q4 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CWBRAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On6.0
TCBITruist SecuritiesMaintains95.0
HASTruist SecuritiesMaintains100.0
LLYTruist SecuritiesMaintains225.0
NFLXBenchmarkMaintains472.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com