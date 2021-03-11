Thinking About Buying Stock In ADT, Nio, Tesla Or Li Auto?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Thursday morning.

Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar upgraded ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiates coverage on Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.

Rakesh also initiates coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Buy rating and announces a price target of $775.

Needham analyst Vincent Yu initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) Thursday morning with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $37.