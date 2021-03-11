 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In ADT, Nio, Tesla Or Li Auto?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 9:40am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Thursday morning.

Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar upgraded ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiates coverage on Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.

See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock

Rakesh also initiates coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Buy rating and announces a price target of $775.

Needham analyst Vincent Yu initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) Thursday morning with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $37.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Upgrades Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

