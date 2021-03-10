Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2021
Upgrades
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ:LUNG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Pulmonx's EPS was $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.48 and a 52-week-low of $37.64. Pulmonx closed at $51.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Progyny showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.48 and a 52-week-low of $15.59. Progyny closed at $43.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Carrier Global earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $37.15.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.14 and a 52-week-low of $119.01. At the end of the last trading period, Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $223.82.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Stratasys earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stratasys shows a 52-week-high of $56.95 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.43.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $2.30, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synaptics shows a 52-week-high of $138.82 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.57.
- For Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), Bryan Garnier upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Materialise had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Materialise shows a 52-week-high of $87.40 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.38.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Sunrun had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.83. At the end of the last trading period, Sunrun closed at $53.68.
- For US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL), Kansas City Capital upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, US Ecology showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.38 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. US Ecology closed at $42.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, CMS Energy showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.98 and a 52-week-low of $46.03. At the end of the last trading period, CMS Energy closed at $56.60.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) from Neutral to Overweight. e.l.f. Beauty earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of e.l.f. Beauty shows a 52-week-high of $27.29 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.29.
- KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Bentley Systems earned $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.62 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. Bentley Systems closed at $43.37 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Herc Holdings showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Herc Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $91.24 and a 52-week-low of $11.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.05.
- For Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Novartis earned $1.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.52 and a 52-week-low of $69.18. Novartis closed at $83.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $23.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $25.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B. Riley FBR, the prior rating for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. MarineMax earned $1.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.25. At the end of the last trading period, MarineMax closed at $54.29.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Knight-Swift showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.44 and a 52-week-low of $27.54. Knight-Swift closed at $44.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Werner Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $47.82 and a 52-week-low of $28.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.06.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Schneider National had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Schneider National shows a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $15.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.63.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AquaBounty Technologies had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.32 and a 52-week-low of $1.59. At the end of the last trading period, AquaBounty Technologies closed at $6.98.
- For Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Sundial Growers showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sundial Growers shows a 52-week-high of $2.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.39.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ:GRAY) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Graybug Vision had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Graybug Vision closed at $7.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Boingo Wireless had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.92 and a 52-week-low of $6.66. Boingo Wireless closed at $14.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Landstar System had an EPS of $2.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.00 and a 52-week-low of $85.30. At the end of the last trading period, Landstar System closed at $162.23.
- For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), ScotiaBank downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.69 and a 52-week-low of $51.60. At the end of the last trading period, Chevron closed at $109.65.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE:MTW) from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Manitowoc Co had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.23 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Manitowoc Co closed at $17.94 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PBLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Panbela Therapeutics is set to $8.00. The current stock performance of Panbela Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.17.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on MediciNova Inc (NASDAQ:MNOV) with a Buy rating. The price target for MediciNova is set to $15.00. For the third quarter, MediciNova had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.79. At the end of the last trading period, MediciNova closed at $5.68.
- With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Livent. In the fourth quarter, Livent showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.99 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Livent closed at $16.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for MP Materials. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. MP Materials closed at $39.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of loanDepot shows a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.50.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Albemarle. For the fourth quarter, Albemarle had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.35 and a 52-week-low of $48.89. At the end of the last trading period, Albemarle closed at $145.55.
- With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. Lithium Americas closed at $15.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Centene. For the fourth quarter, Centene had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of Centene shows a 52-week-high of $74.70 and a 52-week-low of $43.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.56.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is set to $61.00. For the first quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. At the end of the last trading period, Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $50.91.
- With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH). The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for Molina Healthcare. Molina Healthcare earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $246.72 and a 52-week-low of $102.85. At the end of the last trading period, Molina Healthcare closed at $218.14.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sundial Growers is set to $1.15. In the third quarter, Sundial Growers showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.14. Sundial Growers closed at $1.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Village Farms Intl is set to $20.00. For the third quarter, Village Farms Intl had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Village Farms Intl shows a 52-week-high of $20.32 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.03.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Elys Game Technology. In the third quarter, Elys Game Technology earned $0.08. The current stock performance of Elys Game Technology shows a 52-week-high of $8.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.58.
