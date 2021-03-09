 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Upgrades

  • ScotiaBank upgraded the previous rating for Primo Water Corp (NYSE:PRMW) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Primo Water earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.33. At the end of the last trading period, Primo Water closed at $15.42.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) from Neutral to Buy. FirstEnergy earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FirstEnergy shows a 52-week-high of $46.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.36.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was changed from Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.82 and a 52-week-low of $29.78. BHP Group closed at $75.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, NeoPhotonics showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.14 and a 52-week-low of $4.65. NeoPhotonics closed at $8.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SFT) was changed from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Shift Technologies's EPS was $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. At the end of the last trading period, Shift Technologies closed at $7.68.
  • New Street upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Neutral to Buy. Tesla earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $70.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $563.00.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Nomura Holdings showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.31 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. At the end of the last trading period, Nomura Holdings closed at $6.20.
  • Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) from Hold to Buy. Southwestern Energy earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $4.69 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.78.
  • For XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. In the fourth quarter, XPeng earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, XPeng closed at $26.92.
  • For Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ:STAY), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Extended Stay America showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.01 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. At the end of the last trading period, Extended Stay America closed at $16.79.
  • For Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Whiting Petroleum had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Whiting Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $38.82 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.70.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Antero Resources earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.64. Antero Resources closed at $9.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Camtek had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Camtek shows a 52-week-high of $30.39 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.39.
  • For Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Devon Energy showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Devon Energy shows a 52-week-high of $26.13 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.53.
  • According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) was changed from Hold to Accumulate. For the fourth quarter, Callon Petroleum had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. Callon Petroleum closed at $36.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was changed from Hold to Buy. Pure Storage earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $7.93. At the end of the last trading period, Pure Storage closed at $19.37.

Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) from Buy to Neutral. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.78.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, PPL showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PPL shows a 52-week-high of $31.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.35.
  • For TriState Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, TriState Capital Holdings showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. TriState Capital Holdings closed at $25.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NuStar Energy showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NuStar Energy shows a 52-week-high of $20.74 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.84.
  • For AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AnaptysBio had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of AnaptysBio shows a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.51.
  • According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Kinder Morgan earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.44 and a 52-week-low of $9.42. At the end of the last trading period, Kinder Morgan closed at $16.21.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Tanger Factory Outlet showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.40 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Tanger Factory Outlet closed at $17.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Atmos Energy showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.67 and a 52-week-low of $77.92. Atmos Energy closed at $91.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $63.67. At the end of the last trading period, ONE Gas closed at $75.08.
  • For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $45.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Five Prime Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.18 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. At the end of the last trading period, Five Prime Therapeutics closed at $37.76.
  • For Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Bloomin Brands had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Bloomin Brands shows a 52-week-high of $27.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.21.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) from Overweight to Neutral. Cactus earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.07 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. At the end of the last trading period, Cactus closed at $38.67.
  • Johnson Rice downgraded the previous rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) from Buy to Accumulate. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.80 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. EOG Resources closed at $74.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG), Johnson Rice downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Cabot Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $13.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.10.
  • Johnson Rice downgraded the previous rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) from Buy to Hold. Pioneer Natural Resources earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.57 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $161.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. OGE Energy earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OGE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.05.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Athene Holding showed an EPS of $2.85, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Athene Holding shows a 52-week-high of $55.39 and a 52-week-low of $13.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.82.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Evertec showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.21. At the end of the last trading period, Evertec closed at $37.60.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Stitch Fix had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of $113.76 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.52.
  • For Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Range Resources earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Range Resources closed at $10.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. SM Energy earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. At the end of the last trading period, SM Energy closed at $16.41.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Oasis Petroleum had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Oasis Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $61.17 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.27.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Matador Resources earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Matador Resources closed at $25.18 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD). The price target seems to have been set at $288.00 for Home Depot. Home Depot earned $2.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.95 and a 52-week-low of $140.63. At the end of the last trading period, Home Depot closed at $259.39.
  • With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Chewy. For the third quarter, Chewy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.62. At the end of the last trading period, Chewy closed at $76.26.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) with a Buy rating. The price target for loanDepot is set to $33.00. The current stock performance of loanDepot shows a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.14.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Delcath Systems is set to $24.00. In the third quarter, Delcath Systems showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. Delcath Systems closed at $17.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RADA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rada Electronics Industri is set to $16.00. In the fourth quarter, Rada Electronics Industri showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.80 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Rada Electronics Industri closed at $11.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for DHT Holdings is set to $15.00. DHT Holdings earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DHT Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.71.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for loanDepot is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. At the end of the last trading period, loanDepot closed at $19.14.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical Corp (NASDAQ:TLIS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Talis Biomedical is set to $18.00. The current stock performance of Talis Biomedical shows a 52-week-high of $33.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.85.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Romeo Power Inc (NYSE:RMO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Romeo Power is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.73 and a 52-week-low of $8.42. At the end of the last trading period, Romeo Power closed at $9.38.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for QuantumScape is set to $57.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, QuantumScape's EPS was $2.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.73 and a 52-week-low of $28.63. QuantumScape closed at $46.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Beam Global is set to $33.00. For the third quarter, Beam Global had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Beam Global shows a 52-week-high of $75.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.64.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for ChargePoint Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. ChargePoint Holdings closed at $25.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Blink Charging is set to $38.00. For the third quarter, Blink Charging had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Blink Charging shows a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.62.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DBTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Decibel Therapeutics is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.39 and a 52-week-low of $12.75. At the end of the last trading period, Decibel Therapeutics closed at $13.26.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical Corp (NASDAQ:TLIS). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Talis Biomedical. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Talis Biomedical closed at $12.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Lemonade. In the fourth quarter, Lemonade showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $2.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.30 and a 52-week-low of $44.11. At the end of the last trading period, Lemonade closed at $86.79.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Root is set to $9.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Root's EPS was $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. At the end of the last trading period, Root closed at $12.35.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Clover Health Investments. In the fourth quarter, Clover Health Investments earned $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.24 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Clover Health Investments closed at $7.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Digi International. For the first quarter, Digi International had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.61 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. At the end of the last trading period, Digi International closed at $18.48.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ReneSola is set to $14.50. In the third quarter, ReneSola showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. At the end of the last trading period, ReneSola closed at $9.95.
  • With a Hold rating, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI). The price target seems to have been set at $79.00 for Renewable Energy Gr. In the fourth quarter, Renewable Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. Renewable Energy Gr closed at $74.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aemetis is set to $25.00. In the third quarter, Aemetis showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. Aemetis closed at $13.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO). The price target seems to have been set at $415.00 for Twilio. For the fourth quarter, Twilio had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $68.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $320.33.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical Corp (NASDAQ:TLIS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Talis Biomedical is set to $17.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Talis Biomedical closed at $12.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Avrobio. For the third quarter, Avrobio had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.76. At the end of the last trading period, Avrobio closed at $11.46.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DBTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Decibel Therapeutics is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.39 and a 52-week-low of $12.75. At the end of the last trading period, Decibel Therapeutics closed at $13.26.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Solid Biosciences closed at $9.52 at the end of the last trading period.

