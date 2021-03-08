 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Peloton, Nio, Coca-Cola Or Bumble?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Peloton, Nio, Coca-Cola Or Bumble?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Peloton, Nio, Bumble and Coca-Cola Monday morning.

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni upgraded Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) from a Neutral to Buy and announced a $130 price target.

Jefferies analyst Alexious Lee has maintained Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) with a Hold and lowered the price target from $60 to $38.80.

See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi has upgraded Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng has initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $46.

Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

