Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Invitae had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Invitae closed at $47.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTNP) was changed from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Titan Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $4.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.55.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Varonis Systems showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.95. At the end of the last trading period, Varonis Systems closed at $200.82.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Mohawk Industries earned $3.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.19 and a 52-week-low of $56.62. Mohawk Industries closed at $168.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.31 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Wells Fargo closed at $36.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, STMicroelectronics had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.02 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. STMicroelectronics closed at $41.73 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Andersons showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. At the end of the last trading period, Andersons closed at $27.44.
- For Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Tilray earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tilray shows a 52-week-high of $67.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.51.
- For KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, KAR Auction Services had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.53 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. At the end of the last trading period, KAR Auction Services closed at $15.88.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Kratos Defense & Security earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kratos Defense & Security shows a 52-week-high of $34.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.24.
- For TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. TechnipFMC closed at $7.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Noble Midstream Partners earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.81. Noble Midstream Partners closed at $13.97 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) with a Buy rating. The price target for ConnectOne Bancorp is set to $27.00. In the fourth quarter, ConnectOne Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.26 and a 52-week-low of $8.86. At the end of the last trading period, ConnectOne Bancorp closed at $22.71.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes Inc (NASDAQ:DFH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dream Finders Homes is set to $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.55. At the end of the last trading period, Dream Finders Homes closed at $26.14.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for VistaGen Therapeutics. VistaGen Therapeutics earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.94 and a 52-week-low of $0.30. VistaGen Therapeutics closed at $2.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on McAfee Corp (NASDAQ:MCFE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for McAfee. For the third quarter, McAfee had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.14 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. McAfee closed at $19.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Cognyte Software. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $23.75. At the end of the last trading period, Cognyte Software closed at $29.75.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Liminal Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:LMNL). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Liminal Biosciences. In the third quarter, Liminal Biosciences earned $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. At the end of the last trading period, Liminal Biosciences closed at $5.74.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals is set to $7.00. In the third quarter, Infinity Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. Infinity Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for TechTarget. In the fourth quarter, TechTarget showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. At the end of the last trading period, TechTarget closed at $92.62.
- Needham initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is set to $75.00. In the third quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Pharmaceuticals closed at $52.62.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Generation Bio. Generation Bio earned $0.46 in the third quarter, compared to $3.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.72 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. At the end of the last trading period, Generation Bio closed at $31.79.
