Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2021

Upgrades

HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Eaton Corp showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eaton Corp shows a 52-week-high of $130.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.95.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (NYSE:SQM) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.20. At the end of the last trading period, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera closed at $56.66.

For ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of ContextLogic shows a 52-week-high of $32.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.45.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ceridian HCM Holding shows a 52-week-high of $111.93 and a 52-week-low of $38.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.85.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.21. At the end of the last trading period, Extraction Oil & Gas closed at $31.80.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Anaplan had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.11 and a 52-week-low of $26.04. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $82.31.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was changed from Hold to Buy. Albemarle earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $188.35 and a 52-week-low of $48.89. Albemarle closed at $164.51 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was changed from Hold to Sell. In the third quarter, BlackBerry showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.77 and a 52-week-low of $2.70. At the end of the last trading period, BlackBerry closed at $13.00.

For Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Noble Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.41 and a 52-week-low of $1.81. Noble Midstream Partners closed at $13.53 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. American Express earned $1.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.04 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. At the end of the last trading period, American Express closed at $129.60.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Republic Services had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Republic Services shows a 52-week-high of $103.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.21.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) from Outperform to Neutral. Waste Management earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.79 and a 52-week-low of $85.34. Waste Management closed at $113.21 at the end of the last trading period.

KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Glu Mobile had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Glu Mobile closed at $12.80 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $250.00. In the first quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $228.38 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Zscaler closed at $226.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tenable Holdings is set to $57.00. In the fourth quarter, Tenable Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.28. At the end of the last trading period, Tenable Holdings closed at $45.53.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Buy rating. The price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is set to $280.00. For the third quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $245.42 and a 52-week-low of $31.95. CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $242.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE:MYTE) with a Buy rating. The price target for MYT Netherlands Parent is set to $37.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.55. MYT Netherlands Parent closed at $31.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Tanzanian Gold Corp (AMEX:TRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tanzanian Gold is set to $1.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.91 and a 52-week-low of $0.36. At the end of the last trading period, Tanzanian Gold closed at $0.89.

For CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ:LOTZ), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of CarLotz shows a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.11.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC) with a Buy rating. The price target for UWM Holdings is set to $12.00. In the fourth quarter, UWM Holdings earned $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.35 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. UWM Holdings closed at $9.02 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes Inc (NASDAQ:DFH) with a Neutral rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.55. Dream Finders Homes closed at $28.86 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE:MYTE). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for MYT Netherlands Parent. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.55. At the end of the last trading period, MYT Netherlands Parent closed at $31.36.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Futu Holdings is set to $253.00. Futu Holdings earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Futu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $204.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.57.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Ideal Power is set to $28.00. Ideal Power earned $1.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.08. At the end of the last trading period, Ideal Power closed at $21.49.

With a Speculative Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Scopus BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:SCPS). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Scopus BioPharma. The current stock performance of Scopus BioPharma shows a 52-week-high of $47.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.30.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Beam Therapeutics is set to $145.00. Beam Therapeutics earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $3.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Beam Therapeutics closed at $105.00.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SOC Telemed Inc (NASDAQ:TLMD). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SOC Telemed shows a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.97.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) with a Buy rating. The price target for CuriosityStream is set to $23.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, CuriosityStream's EPS was $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.17 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. At the end of the last trading period, CuriosityStream closed at $18.69.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) with a Buy rating. The price target for XpresSpa Group is set to $3.50. XpresSpa Group earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.74 and a 52-week-low of $0.05. At the end of the last trading period, XpresSpa Group closed at $2.68.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:AMYT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amryt Pharma is set to $40.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Amryt Pharma's EPS was $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. At the end of the last trading period, Amryt Pharma closed at $14.20.

See all analyst ratings initiations.