Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2021

Upgrades

For DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD), DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, DuPont de Nemours had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.27 and a 52-week-low of $28.33. DuPont de Nemours closed at $70.28 at the end of the last trading period.

DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $50.28 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.24.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $13.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) was changed from Hold to Buy. Ovintiv earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. At the end of the last trading period, Ovintiv closed at $20.09.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. UDR earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.20. UDR closed at $41.73 at the end of the last trading period.

For Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Under Armour earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.23 and a 52-week-low of $7.15. Under Armour closed at $22.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For Aon PLC (NYSE:AON), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Aon had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.53. The current stock performance of Aon shows a 52-week-high of $238.19 and a 52-week-low of $143.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.31.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Simon Property Group had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.30 and a 52-week-low of $42.25. At the end of the last trading period, Simon Property Group closed at $106.25.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Advanced Drainage Systems earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.46 and a 52-week-low of $22.13. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Drainage Systems closed at $97.05.

For Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. Willis Towers Watson earned $5.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.09 and a 52-week-low of $143.34. Willis Towers Watson closed at $225.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, The Western Union showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. At the end of the last trading period, The Western Union closed at $23.49.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Pacific Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Pacific Biosciences closed at $45.90 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) from Underweight to Overweight. For the third quarter, AnaptysBio had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The current stock performance of AnaptysBio shows a 52-week-high of $31.29 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.70.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE), Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $32.67.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Coherent had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $227.18 and a 52-week-low of $78.21. Coherent closed at $222.16 at the end of the last trading period.

For Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Glu Mobile had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Glu Mobile shows a 52-week-high of $12.74 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.57.

Needham downgraded the previous rating for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Qualys had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Qualys shows a 52-week-high of $148.84 and a 52-week-low of $63.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.50.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE:ETRN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Equitrans Midstream showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equitrans Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $11.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.39.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Helmerich & Payne shows a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.20.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Dine Brands Global had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.47 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. Dine Brands Global closed at $78.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.67.

For Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.20 and a 52-week-low of $53.08. At the end of the last trading period, Cerner closed at $79.00.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was changed from Buy to Hold. Ferrari earned $1.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $127.73. At the end of the last trading period, Ferrari closed at $206.81.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Sector Perform rating, ScotiaBank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI). The price target seems to have been set at $2050.00 for MercadoLibre. For the third quarter, MercadoLibre had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2020.00 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1905.27.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ:SUMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sumo Logic is set to $46.00. In the third quarter, Sumo Logic showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. At the end of the last trading period, Sumo Logic closed at $36.88.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Plus Therapeutics is set to $7.00. For the third quarter, Plus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. At the end of the last trading period, Plus Therapeutics closed at $3.75.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Automatic Data Processing. Automatic Data Processing earned $1.52 in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Automatic Data Processing shows a 52-week-high of $182.32 and a 52-week-low of $103.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.94.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altimmune is set to $36.00. For the third quarter, Altimmune had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. At the end of the last trading period, Altimmune closed at $21.07.

For Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTC:RYCEY), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings closed at $1.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) with a Buy rating. For the third quarter, Airbus had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.35 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Airbus closed at $27.74.

See all analyst ratings initiations.