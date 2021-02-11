Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

For DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD), DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, DuPont de Nemours had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.27 and a 52-week-low of $28.33. DuPont de Nemours closed at $70.28 at the end of the last trading period.

DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $50.28 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.24.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $13.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) was changed from Hold to Buy. Ovintiv earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. At the end of the last trading period, Ovintiv closed at $20.09.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. UDR earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.20. UDR closed at $41.73 at the end of the last trading period.

For Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Under Armour earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.23 and a 52-week-low of $7.15. Under Armour closed at $22.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For Aon PLC (NYSE:AON), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Aon had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.53. The current stock performance of Aon shows a 52-week-high of $238.19 and a 52-week-low of $143.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.31.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Simon Property Group had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.30 and a 52-week-low of $42.25. At the end of the last trading period, Simon Property Group closed at $106.25.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Advanced Drainage Systems earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.46 and a 52-week-low of $22.13. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Drainage Systems closed at $97.05.

For Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. Willis Towers Watson earned $5.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.09 and a 52-week-low of $143.34. Willis Towers Watson closed at $225.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, The Western Union showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. At the end of the last trading period, The Western Union closed at $23.49.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Pacific Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Pacific Biosciences closed at $45.90 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) from Underweight to Overweight. For the third quarter, AnaptysBio had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The current stock performance of AnaptysBio shows a 52-week-high of $31.29 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.70.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE), Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $32.67.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Coherent had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $227.18 and a 52-week-low of $78.21. Coherent closed at $222.16 at the end of the last trading period.

For Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Glu Mobile had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Glu Mobile shows a 52-week-high of $12.74 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.57.

Needham downgraded the previous rating for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Qualys had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Qualys shows a 52-week-high of $148.84 and a 52-week-low of $63.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.50.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE:ETRN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Equitrans Midstream showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equitrans Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $11.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.39.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Helmerich & Payne shows a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.20.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Dine Brands Global had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.47 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. Dine Brands Global closed at $78.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.67.

For Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.20 and a 52-week-low of $53.08. At the end of the last trading period, Cerner closed at $79.00.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was changed from Buy to Hold. Ferrari earned $1.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $127.73. At the end of the last trading period, Ferrari closed at $206.81.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Sector Perform rating, ScotiaBank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI). The price target seems to have been set at $2050.00 for MercadoLibre. For the third quarter, MercadoLibre had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2020.00 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1905.27.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ:SUMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sumo Logic is set to $46.00. In the third quarter, Sumo Logic showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. At the end of the last trading period, Sumo Logic closed at $36.88.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Plus Therapeutics is set to $7.00. For the third quarter, Plus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. At the end of the last trading period, Plus Therapeutics closed at $3.75.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Automatic Data Processing. Automatic Data Processing earned $1.52 in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Automatic Data Processing shows a 52-week-high of $182.32 and a 52-week-low of $103.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.94.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altimmune is set to $36.00. For the third quarter, Altimmune had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. At the end of the last trading period, Altimmune closed at $21.07.

For Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTC:RYCEY), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings closed at $1.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) with a Buy rating. For the third quarter, Airbus had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.35 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Airbus closed at $27.74.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ADP + ALT)

102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Why Automatic Data Processing's Stock is Up During Today's Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Automatic Data Processing
Recap: Automatic Data Processing Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WUCredit SuisseMaintains23.0
ALXOCredit SuisseMaintains98.0
CDWCredit SuisseMaintains175.0
SAVECredit SuisseMaintains16.0
KBHCredit SuisseMaintains54.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com