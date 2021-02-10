Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 10:05am
Upgrades

  • For Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Sealed Air earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. Sealed Air closed at $45.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Blackbaud had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.70 and a 52-week-low of $38.22. Blackbaud closed at $77.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was changed from Hold to Buy. Nordstrom earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. At the end of the last trading period, Nordstrom closed at $34.02.
  • For Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Mesa Air Group earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.64 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. At the end of the last trading period, Mesa Air Group closed at $7.44.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $71.11 and a 52-week-low of $33.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.32.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Model N showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Model N shows a 52-week-high of $44.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.62.
  • For The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Hain Celestial Group earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.42 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. Hain Celestial Group closed at $42.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • For Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Stoke Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.58 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Stoke Therapeutics closed at $66.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Masco shows a 52-week-high of $60.16 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.32.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Incyte had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.48. At the end of the last trading period, Incyte closed at $89.46.
  • For Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.77.
  • For Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Chuy's Holdings had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.28. At the end of the last trading period, Chuy's Holdings closed at $40.49.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Qualys earned No EPS Value in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.84 and a 52-week-low of $63.37. Qualys closed at $129.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Lithia Motors earned $5.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lithia Motors shows a 52-week-high of $392.60 and a 52-week-low of $55.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $390.85.
  • For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.72.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Akamai Technologies showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $75.18. Akamai Technologies closed at $117.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. Leggett & Platt earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.23 and a 52-week-low of $22.03. Leggett & Platt closed at $43.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Leslies. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Leslies's EPS was $0.06. The current stock performance of Leslies shows a 52-week-high of $32.84 and a 52-week-low of $19.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.96.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Catalyst Biosciences. For the third quarter, Catalyst Biosciences had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.43. Catalyst Biosciences closed at $6.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Playtika Holding is set to $42.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $28.51. At the end of the last trading period, Playtika Holding closed at $34.28.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for ALX Oncology Holdings. In the third quarter, ALX Oncology Holdings earned $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.45 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. At the end of the last trading period, ALX Oncology Holdings closed at $82.18.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ:LPRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Open Lending is set to $50.00. In the third quarter, Open Lending showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Open Lending shows a 52-week-high of $42.56 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.74.

