Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, VF showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.15 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. VF closed at $82.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Under Armour earned $0.26 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.15. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $18.61.
- For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.51 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $39.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Hold to Buy. Netflix earned $1.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.29 and a 52-week-low of $290.25. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $586.34.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Dillard's Inc (NYSE:DDS) from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Dillard's had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Dillard's shows a 52-week-high of $72.45 and a 52-week-low of $21.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.32.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Capri Holdings showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capri Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $46.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.58.
- Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) from Neutral to Buy. Spire earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spire shows a 52-week-high of $87.96 and a 52-week-low of $50.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.73.
- For Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Sanderson Farms earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sanderson Farms shows a 52-week-high of $162.05 and a 52-week-low of $102.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.45.
- For Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. Fastly earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.71.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ:AEP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. American Electric Power earned $1.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.97 and a 52-week-low of $65.14. At the end of the last trading period, American Electric Power closed at $80.75.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.52 and a 52-week-low of $30.58. Ciena closed at $52.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $249.85 and a 52-week-low of $82.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $244.26.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Diebold Nixdorf showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Diebold Nixdorf closed at $11.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synaptics shows a 52-week-high of $107.50 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.85.
Downgrades
- For Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Unity Software earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Unity Software shows a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.21.
- For Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Triumph Group had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Triumph Group closed at $13.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Hexcel earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of $78.23 and a 52-week-low of $24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.64.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, BJ's Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Restaurants closed at $47.35.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Pacira BioSciences showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.89 and a 52-week-low of $27.46. Pacira BioSciences closed at $73.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Senseonics Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.90 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Senseonics Holdings closed at $2.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.86.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Citigroup had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The current stock performance of Citigroup shows a 52-week-high of $81.40 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.24.
- For Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Benefitfocus showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.15 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. Benefitfocus closed at $14.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, VMware had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The current stock performance of VMware shows a 52-week-high of $163.17 and a 52-week-low of $86.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.67.
Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SolarEdge Technologies is set to $354.00. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.02. At the end of the last trading period, SolarEdge Technologies closed at $297.18.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Pinterest. In the third quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $72.69.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clearwater Paper is set to $48.00. In the third quarter, Clearwater Paper showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clearwater Paper shows a 52-week-high of $43.16 and a 52-week-low of $11.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.62.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $2056.00. In the third quarter, Alphabet showed an EPS of $16.40, compared to $10.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alphabet shows a 52-week-high of $1899.72 and a 52-week-low of $1008.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1880.07.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Snap. Snap earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Snap closed at $52.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $45.00. Twitter earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.11 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Twitter closed at $47.59 at the end of the last trading period.
