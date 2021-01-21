Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, VF showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.15 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. VF closed at $82.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Under Armour earned $0.26 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.15. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $18.61.
  • For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.51 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $39.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Hold to Buy. Netflix earned $1.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.29 and a 52-week-low of $290.25. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $586.34.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Dillard's Inc (NYSE:DDS) from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Dillard's had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Dillard's shows a 52-week-high of $72.45 and a 52-week-low of $21.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.32.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Capri Holdings showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capri Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $46.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.58.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) from Neutral to Buy. Spire earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spire shows a 52-week-high of $87.96 and a 52-week-low of $50.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.73.
  • For Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Sanderson Farms earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sanderson Farms shows a 52-week-high of $162.05 and a 52-week-low of $102.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.45.
  • For Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. Fastly earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.71.
  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ:AEP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. American Electric Power earned $1.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.97 and a 52-week-low of $65.14. At the end of the last trading period, American Electric Power closed at $80.75.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.52 and a 52-week-low of $30.58. Ciena closed at $52.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $249.85 and a 52-week-low of $82.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $244.26.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Diebold Nixdorf showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Diebold Nixdorf closed at $11.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synaptics shows a 52-week-high of $107.50 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.85.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Unity Software earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Unity Software shows a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.21.
  • For Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Triumph Group had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Triumph Group closed at $13.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Hexcel earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of $78.23 and a 52-week-low of $24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.64.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, BJ's Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Restaurants closed at $47.35.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Pacira BioSciences showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.89 and a 52-week-low of $27.46. Pacira BioSciences closed at $73.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Senseonics Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.90 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Senseonics Holdings closed at $2.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.86.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Citigroup had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The current stock performance of Citigroup shows a 52-week-high of $81.40 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.24.
  • For Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Benefitfocus showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.15 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. Benefitfocus closed at $14.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, VMware had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The current stock performance of VMware shows a 52-week-high of $163.17 and a 52-week-low of $86.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.67.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SolarEdge Technologies is set to $354.00. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.02. At the end of the last trading period, SolarEdge Technologies closed at $297.18.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Pinterest. In the third quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $72.69.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clearwater Paper is set to $48.00. In the third quarter, Clearwater Paper showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clearwater Paper shows a 52-week-high of $43.16 and a 52-week-low of $11.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.62.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $2056.00. In the third quarter, Alphabet showed an EPS of $16.40, compared to $10.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alphabet shows a 52-week-high of $1899.72 and a 52-week-low of $1008.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1880.07.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Snap. Snap earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Snap closed at $52.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $45.00. Twitter earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.11 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Twitter closed at $47.59 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AEP + ALE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2021
How Does American Electric Power's Debt Look?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SLGMorgan StanleyMaintains58.3
FASTMorgan StanleyMaintains49.0
EGHTMorgan StanleyMaintains35.0
CARMorgan StanleyMaintains44.0
BKMorgan StanleyMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com