Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Huntsman showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntsman shows a 52-week-high of $28.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.40.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Willis Towers Watson had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of Willis Towers Watson shows a 52-week-high of $220.97 and a 52-week-low of $143.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $203.64.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Marsh & McLennan showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.97 and a 52-week-low of $74.33. At the end of the last trading period, Marsh & McLennan closed at $113.44.
  • For Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Exxon Mobil had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.28 and a 52-week-low of $30.11. Exxon Mobil closed at $45.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Ternium had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.59. At the end of the last trading period, Ternium closed at $32.60.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.58 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $40.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.11 and a 52-week-low of $22.54. At the end of the last trading period, Liberty SiriusXM Gr closed at $42.19.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) was changed from Underperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Jack Henry & Associates had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $200.98 and a 52-week-low of $123.64. At the end of the last trading period, Jack Henry & Associates closed at $166.95.
  • For Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Zillow Gr earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.95 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. At the end of the last trading period, Zillow Gr closed at $150.02.
  • For Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Anaplan earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $76.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.46.
  • For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of CrowdStrike Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $228.82 and a 52-week-low of $31.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $223.73.
  • For Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned $1.22 in the first quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance shows a 52-week-high of $56.80 and a 52-week-low of $33.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.21.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Boot Barn Holdings earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.03. At the end of the last trading period, Boot Barn Holdings closed at $48.58.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $18.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL), Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Stepan earned $1.56 in the third quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.33. At the end of the last trading period, Stepan closed at $127.85.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Kinder Morgan had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.58 and a 52-week-low of $9.42. Kinder Morgan closed at $14.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Inphi Corp (NASDAQ:IPHI), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Inphi earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.61 and a 52-week-low of $55.72. At the end of the last trading period, Inphi closed at $168.19.
  • For Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Dana had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.22. Dana closed at $21.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CHNG) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Change Healthcare had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. At the end of the last trading period, Change Healthcare closed at $24.14.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.12 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $120.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Warner Music Group's EPS was $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.19 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. Warner Music Group closed at $36.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Virtu Financial earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.59 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. At the end of the last trading period, Virtu Financial closed at $25.64.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) from Buy to Hold. Upwork earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.14. Upwork closed at $38.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, SolarWinds had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of SolarWinds shows a 52-week-high of $24.34 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.33.
  • For Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Mimecast had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Mimecast shows a 52-week-high of $59.48 and a 52-week-low of $25.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.37.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $68.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.02.
  • According to HSBC, the prior rating for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson Controls Intl shows a 52-week-high of $51.57 and a 52-week-low of $22.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.27.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Andersons had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.01 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. At the end of the last trading period, Andersons closed at $25.18.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Archer-Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Archer-Daniels Midland earned $0.89 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Archer-Daniels Midland shows a 52-week-high of $53.57 and a 52-week-low of $28.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.57.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) from Overweight to Neutral. Salesforce.com earned $1.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $115.29. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce.com closed at $222.15.

 

Initiations

  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) with a Buy rating. The price target for ContextLogic is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of ContextLogic shows a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.36.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Upstart Holdings. The current stock performance of Upstart Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $61.26 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.73.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Option Care Health is set to $21.00. In the third quarter, Option Care Health earned $0.04. The current stock performance of Option Care Health shows a 52-week-high of $18.21 and a 52-week-low of $5.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.78.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.38. At the end of the last trading period, BeyondSpring closed at $12.62.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for World Wrestling Enter. In the third quarter, World Wrestling Enter showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.54 and a 52-week-low of $29.10. World Wrestling Enter closed at $48.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for ContextLogic. The current stock performance of ContextLogic shows a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.36.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Upstart Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.26 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. Upstart Holdings closed at $52.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Upstart Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.26 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. Upstart Holdings closed at $52.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE:MSGS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Madison Square Garden is set to $224.00. Madison Square Garden earned $1.11 in the first quarter, compared to $3.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Madison Square Garden shows a 52-week-high of $188.54 and a 52-week-low of $140.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $182.42.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Guardant Health is set to $175.00. For the third quarter, Guardant Health had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Guardant Health shows a 52-week-high of $147.79 and a 52-week-low of $55.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.87.
  • With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for BioAtla. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.86 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. BioAtla closed at $38.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for BioAtla. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.86 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. At the end of the last trading period, BioAtla closed at $38.25.
 

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

