Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Sealed Air had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. At the end of the last trading period, Sealed Air closed at $47.36.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) from Neutral to Buy. M&T Bank earned $2.75 in the third quarter, compared to $3.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.00 and a 52-week-low of $85.09. M&T Bank closed at $139.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $2.92, compared to $2.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.76 and a 52-week-low of $76.91. JPMorgan Chase closed at $131.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Rosenblatt, the prior rating for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Arista Networks earned $2.42 in the third quarter, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $293.78 and a 52-week-low of $156.63. At the end of the last trading period, Arista Networks closed at $285.73.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Foot Locker shows a 52-week-high of $44.02 and a 52-week-low of $17.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.56.
- For PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $158.00 and a 52-week-low of $62.91. PerkinElmer closed at $156.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.47 and a 52-week-low of $11.10. Fifth Third Bancorp closed at $30.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The current stock performance of CME Group shows a 52-week-high of $225.36 and a 52-week-low of $131.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $193.38.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Mosaic had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $26.07.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Avery Dennison earned $1.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.54 and a 52-week-low of $76.96. At the end of the last trading period, Avery Dennison closed at $157.96.
- For McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.91 and a 52-week-low of $124.23. At the end of the last trading period, McDonald's closed at $211.08.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, BJ's Restaurants had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.47 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Restaurants closed at $41.70.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $67.33 and a 52-week-low of $25.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.39.
- For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $774.00 and a 52-week-low of $70.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $755.98.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was changed from Hold to Buy. U.S. Bancorp earned $0.99 in the third quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $57.79 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.02.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was changed from Hold to Buy. Wells Fargo earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wells Fargo shows a 52-week-high of $53.33 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.69.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, JPMorgan Chase had an EPS of $2.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.68. The current stock performance of JPMorgan Chase shows a 52-week-high of $140.76 and a 52-week-low of $76.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.56.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) was changed from Hold to Buy. Synovus Finl earned $0.89 in the third quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synovus Finl shows a 52-week-high of $40.12 and a 52-week-low of $10.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.38.
Downgrades
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. The current stock performance of U.S. Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $57.79 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.02.
- For United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, United Natural Foods showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Natural Foods shows a 52-week-high of $23.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.90.
- For The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Kroger had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Kroger shows a 52-week-high of $37.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.22.
- For Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CHNG), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. Change Healthcare earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. Change Healthcare closed at $23.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CNA Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, CNA Financial had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.30 and a 52-week-low of $25.18. At the end of the last trading period, CNA Financial closed at $40.38.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Big Lots showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.24 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Big Lots closed at $45.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Axis Capital Holdings had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.16 and a 52-week-low of $31.82. Axis Capital Holdings closed at $52.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Alliance Data Systems showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $5.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.62 and a 52-week-low of $20.51. Alliance Data Systems closed at $78.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- For 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, 3M had an EPS of $2.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.54 and a 52-week-low of $114.04. 3M closed at $174.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.82. Wendy's closed at $21.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $2.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Waters shows a 52-week-high of $263.23 and a 52-week-low of $154.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $262.64.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Textron earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Textron shows a 52-week-high of $51.53 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.59.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.46 and a 52-week-low of $4.08. At the end of the last trading period, Sportsman's Warehouse closed at $17.95.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was changed from Buy to Hold. Simply Good Foods earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. At the end of the last trading period, Simply Good Foods closed at $30.06.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Regions Financial had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.94. At the end of the last trading period, Regions Financial closed at $17.25.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Northrop Grumman showed an EPS of $5.89, compared to $5.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northrop Grumman shows a 52-week-high of $385.00 and a 52-week-low of $263.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $299.20.
- For Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Noah Holdings showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.78 and a 52-week-low of $20.42. At the end of the last trading period, Noah Holdings closed at $49.31.
- For Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Lockheed Martin earned $6.25 in the third quarter, compared to $5.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $442.53 and a 52-week-low of $266.11. At the end of the last trading period, Lockheed Martin closed at $348.17.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies had an EPS of $2.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.58. The current stock performance of L3Harris Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $230.99 and a 52-week-low of $142.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $182.86.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Coca-Cola showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.13 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. At the end of the last trading period, Coca-Cola closed at $50.52.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Domino's Pizza earned $2.49 in the third quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $435.58 and a 52-week-low of $270.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $385.01.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Curtiss-Wright had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. The current stock performance of Curtiss-Wright shows a 52-week-high of $149.90 and a 52-week-low of $70.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.38.
- Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CHNG) from Buy to Neutral. Change Healthcare earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Change Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.72.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Air Products & Chemicals showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $2.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $167.43. Air Products & Chemicals closed at $289.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Ferrari earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $127.73. At the end of the last trading period, Ferrari closed at $221.88.
Initiations
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Incyte is set to $120.00. Incyte earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.48. Incyte closed at $84.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Conversion Labs Inc (NASDAQ:CVLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Conversion Labs is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Conversion Labs shows a 52-week-high of $10.53 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.99.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $240.00. Teladoc Health earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $253.00 and a 52-week-low of $82.28. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $204.38.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ORTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Orchard Therapeutics is set to $16.00. Orchard Therapeutics earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Orchard Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $15.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.50.
- For 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. 1Life Healthcare earned $0.13 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.87 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. 1Life Healthcare closed at $42.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Magenta Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Magenta Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.76. At the end of the last trading period, Magenta Therapeutics closed at $7.89.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inovalon Holdings is set to $25.00. Inovalon Holdings earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. At the end of the last trading period, Inovalon Holdings closed at $19.58.
- BTIG initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, HealthEquity had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $34.40. At the end of the last trading period, HealthEquity closed at $76.32.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) with a Hold rating. The price target for FuelCell Energy is set to $11.00. For the third quarter, FuelCell Energy had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. At the end of the last trading period, FuelCell Energy closed at $12.30.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Evolent Health is set to $20.00. In the third quarter, Evolent Health showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.11 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. At the end of the last trading period, Evolent Health closed at $16.73.
- For Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX), Wedbush initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the third quarter, Black Diamond Therapeutic showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $4.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.63. At the end of the last trading period, Black Diamond Therapeutic closed at $33.23.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) with an Overweight rating. In the third quarter, American Water Works Co showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.56 and a 52-week-low of $92.00. American Water Works Co closed at $152.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the third quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arcturus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.37.
- For American Well Corp (NYSE:AMWL), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. American Well earned $0.92 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of American Well shows a 52-week-high of $41.80 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.66.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Accolade. The current stock performance of Accolade shows a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.05.
- With an Overweight rating, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADA). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Dada Nexus. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Dada Nexus's EPS was $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.27 and a 52-week-low of $14.60. At the end of the last trading period, Dada Nexus closed at $39.90.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Veeva Systems is set to $332.00. In the third quarter, Veeva Systems showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veeva Systems shows a 52-week-high of $313.99 and a 52-week-low of $118.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $268.69.
