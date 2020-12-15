Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 9:42am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Zynga earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zynga shows a 52-week-high of 10.69 and a 52-week-low of 5.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.71.
  • For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. For the third quarter, Wells Fargo had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The current stock performance of Wells Fargo shows a 52-week-high of 54.56 and a 52-week-low of 20.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.63.
  • For US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, US Silica Holdings showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 6.96 and a 52-week-low of 0.79. At the end of the last trading period, US Silica Holdings closed at $6.11.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Terex showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Terex shows a 52-week-high of 36.21 and a 52-week-low of 11.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.08.
  • For PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, PACCAR had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of 95.82 and a 52-week-low of 49.11. At the end of the last trading period, PACCAR closed at $84.46.
  • For Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. Medtronic earned $1.02 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medtronic shows a 52-week-high of 122.1477 and a 52-week-low of 72.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.92.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of 47.58 and a 52-week-low of 8.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.20.
  • For Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 25.47 and a 52-week-low of 4.25. Halliburton closed at $18.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 71.37 and a 52-week-low of 30.11. Exxon Mobil closed at $42.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, ITT had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of ITT shows a 52-week-high of 78.99 and a 52-week-low of 35.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.43.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Becton, Dickinson had an EPS of $2.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.31. The current stock performance of Becton, Dickinson shows a 52-week-high of 286.72 and a 52-week-low of 197.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $239.90.
  • For Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Flowserve had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of 51.25 and a 52-week-low of 18.98. At the end of the last trading period, Flowserve closed at $36.72.
  • Deutsche bank upgraded the previous rating for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 83.14 and a 52-week-low of 37.75. Emerson Electric closed at $80.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche bank, the prior rating for AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) was changed from Hold to Buy. AGCO earned $2.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AGCO shows a 52-week-high of 99.735 and a 52-week-low of 35.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.04.

 

Downgrades

  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Tandem Diabetes Care earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 123.74 and a 52-week-low of 43.69. Tandem Diabetes Care closed at $93.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, TCF Finl had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of TCF Finl shows a 52-week-high of 47.46 and a 52-week-low of 16.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.95.
  • For Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Rayonier earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 33.1 and a 52-week-low of 15.96. At the end of the last trading period, Rayonier closed at $30.48.
  • For Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. In the third quarter, Pluralsight showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 22.69 and a 52-week-low of 6.59. Pluralsight closed at $20.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) from Overweight to Neutral. L3Harris Technologies earned $2.84 in the third quarter, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 230.99 and a 52-week-low of 142.01. L3Harris Technologies closed at $189.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Xylem showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 99.54 and a 52-week-low of 54.62. Xylem closed at $97.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $2.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.43. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of 792.54 and a 52-week-low of 360.5. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $764.79.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. United Rentals earned $5.40 in the third quarter, compared to $5.96 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 249.6 and a 52-week-low of 58.85. United Rentals closed at $238.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. TCF Finl earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 47.46 and a 52-week-low of 16.96. TCF Finl closed at $36.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of NXP Semiconductors shows a 52-week-high of 167.27 and a 52-week-low of 58.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $158.46.
  • For Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Underweight. For the third quarter, Murphy Oil had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 28.12 and a 52-week-low of 4.5. Murphy Oil closed at $12.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson Controls Intl shows a 52-week-high of 47.58 and a 52-week-low of 22.775. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.09.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, II-VI had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of 73.98 and a 52-week-low of 19.0. At the end of the last trading period, II-VI closed at $71.57.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of 122.72 and a 52-week-low of 51.6. At the end of the last trading period, Chevron closed at $89.42.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Becton, Dickinson earned $2.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 286.72 and a 52-week-low of 197.75. Becton, Dickinson closed at $239.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.24, compared to $2.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 160.03 and a 52-week-low of 72.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals closed at $156.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Pluralsight had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Pluralsight shows a 52-week-high of 22.69 and a 52-week-low of 6.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.19.

 

Initiations

  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vroom is set to $58.00. Vroom earned $0.29 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Vroom shows a 52-week-high of 75.49 and a 52-week-low of 32.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.44.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sotera Health is set to $31.00. The current stock performance of Sotera Health shows a 52-week-high of 28.49 and a 52-week-low of 24.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.47.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Revolve Group. Revolve Group earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Revolve Group shows a 52-week-high of 26.2 and a 52-week-low of 7.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.32.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Maravai LifeSciences. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 32.46 and a 52-week-low of 23.62. Maravai LifeSciences closed at $25.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT). The price target seems to have been set at $83.00 for Kornit Digital. Kornit Digital earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 88.56 and a 52-week-low of 22.17. At the end of the last trading period, Kornit Digital closed at $84.10.
  • With a current rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Whole Earth Brands. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Whole Earth Brands's EPS was $0.07. The current stock performance of Whole Earth Brands shows a 52-week-high of 10.6 and a 52-week-low of 6.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.47.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) with an Underweight rating. Dick's Sporting Goods earned $2.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dick's Sporting Goods shows a 52-week-high of 63.29 and a 52-week-low of 13.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.86.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Co (NYSE: DE). The price target seems to have been set at $296.00 for Deere. For the fourth quarter, Deere had an EPS of $2.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. The current stock performance of Deere shows a 52-week-high of 265.87 and a 52-week-low of 106.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.61.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carvana is set to $314.00. For the third quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of 267.47 and a 52-week-low of 22.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $251.20.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) with a Perform rating. CNH Industrial earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 11.43 and a 52-week-low of 5.06. At the end of the last trading period, CNH Industrial closed at $10.96.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO). The price target seems to have been set at $114.00 for AGCO. For the third quarter, AGCO had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of 99.735 and a 52-week-low of 35.33. At the end of the last trading period, AGCO closed at $89.04.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biohaven Pharmaceutical is set to $121.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical earned $2.67 in the third quarter, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 100.77 and a 52-week-low of 26.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical closed at $87.01 at the end of the last trading period.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Small Cap Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

