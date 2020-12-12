'Halftime Report' Traders See Upsides In Caterpillar, General Motors And Honeywell

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal spoke about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), which was named as a top pick by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), with an "overweight" rating and a price target of $185.

Lebenthal own the stock and thinks JPMorgan's price target is probably right, as he sees 6% to 8% upside potential in the name. He advised viewers not to stay in Caterpillar for too long, because if you look at its 20-year chart, the stock has distinct periods of long rises followed by fallow periods.

Lebenthal thinks industrials are a great sector to be in right now. He likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and sees the current consolidation period as a great chance to buy.

Jason Snipe owns Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). He said the stock had a great run recently, and thinks it still has more upside potential.