Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2020
Upgrades
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, U.S. Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 61.11 and a 52-week-low of 28.36. U.S. Bancorp closed at $46.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Valero Energy had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of 98.03 and a 52-week-low of 31.0. At the end of the last trading period, Valero Energy closed at $59.90.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Neutral to Buy. Ralph Lauren earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ralph Lauren shows a 52-week-high of 128.29 and a 52-week-low of 59.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.82.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. HollyFrontier earned $0.41 in the third quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 52.23 and a 52-week-low of 16.81. At the end of the last trading period, HollyFrontier closed at $28.45.
- According to Deutsche bank, the prior rating for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Crown Castle Intl had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of 180.0 and a 52-week-low of 114.18. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Castle Intl closed at $157.21.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Synovus Finl had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of 40.32 and a 52-week-low of 10.91. At the end of the last trading period, Synovus Finl closed at $32.54.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) was changed from Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Scotts Miracle Gro shows a 52-week-high of 186.99 and a 52-week-low of 76.5. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $186.93.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Diamondback Energy showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 96.92 and a 52-week-low of 14.55. Diamondback Energy closed at $49.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) from Hold to Buy. Equifax earned $1.87 in the third quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of 190.157 and a 52-week-low of 103.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $183.40.
- For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. For the third quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 81.11 and a 52-week-low of 40.01. Cognizant Tech Solns closed at $78.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, CommScope Hldg Co showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 15.05 and a 52-week-low of 5.5. At the end of the last trading period, CommScope Hldg Co closed at $13.16.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) from Hold to Buy. AutoZone earned $18.61 in the first quarter, compared to $14.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 1274.4075 and a 52-week-low of 684.91. AutoZone closed at $1137.08 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, First Republic Bank had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 142.14 and a 52-week-low of 70.06. First Republic Bank closed at $130.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Northern Trust had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 110.48 and a 52-week-low of 60.67. Northern Trust closed at $91.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Iridium Communications had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 35.3 and a 52-week-low of 16.87. Iridium Communications closed at $34.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Williams Companies had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of 24.17 and a 52-week-low of 8.41. At the end of the last trading period, Williams Companies closed at $22.00.
- According to Deutsche bank, the prior rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, United Airlines Holdings had an EPS of $8.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.07. The current stock performance of United Airlines Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 90.57 and a 52-week-low of 17.8. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.64.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 66.895 and a 52-week-low of 32.72. TJX Companies closed at $66.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE), Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Spirit Airlines earned $2.32 in the third quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of 47.4998 and a 52-week-low of 7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.20.
- Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of 58.83 and a 52-week-low of 22.465. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $46.80.
- Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating for SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, SkyWest had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The current stock performance of SkyWest shows a 52-week-high of 66.52 and a 52-week-low of 10.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.57.
- For PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Underweight. PBF Energy earned $2.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 33.99 and a 52-week-low of 4.06. At the end of the last trading period, PBF Energy closed at $8.84.
- For JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU), Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, JetBlue Airways showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 21.6501 and a 52-week-low of 6.61. JetBlue Airways closed at $15.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche bank, the prior rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) was changed from Buy to Hold. Delta Air Lines earned $3.30 in the third quarter, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of 62.48 and a 52-week-low of 17.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.61.
- For American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the third quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $5.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 30.78 and a 52-week-low of 8.25. American Airlines Group closed at $17.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche bank, the prior rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ: ALGT) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Allegiant Travel showed an EPS of $4.28, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 186.3199 and a 52-week-low of 60.06. Allegiant Travel closed at $177.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche bank, the prior rating for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) was changed from Buy to Hold. Alaska Air Group earned $3.23 in the third quarter, compared to $2.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 70.41 and a 52-week-low of 20.02. At the end of the last trading period, Alaska Air Group closed at $51.27.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 654.32 and a 52-week-low of 67.862. Tesla closed at $627.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 59.72 and a 52-week-low of 10.9. Stitch Fix closed at $59.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Corning showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 38.435 and a 52-week-low of 17.44. At the end of the last trading period, Corning closed at $37.18.
Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fisker is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.625 and a 52-week-low of 14.93. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $15.00.
- For Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the second quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $3.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of 301.94 and a 52-week-low of 78.7. At the end of the last trading period, Deckers Outdoor closed at $291.91.
- CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) with a Buy rating. Wingstop earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 170.0 and a 52-week-low of 44.27. Wingstop closed at $129.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Interpublic Gr of Cos. For the third quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of 25.2 and a 52-week-low of 11.63. At the end of the last trading period, Interpublic Gr of Cos closed at $23.63.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SolarEdge Technologies is set to $325.00. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of 317.88 and a 52-week-low of 67.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $273.48.
- With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Lordstown Motors. For the third quarter, Lordstown Motors had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 30.75 and a 52-week-low of 12.8. Lordstown Motors closed at $18.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Deutsche bank initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE: KWR). The price target seems to have been set at $285.00 for Quaker Chemical. For the third quarter, Quaker Chemical had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 272.31 and a 52-week-low of 108.14. Quaker Chemical closed at $248.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD). The price target seems to have been set at $134.00 for Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kodiak Sciences shows a 52-week-high of 141.98 and a 52-week-low of 35.4939. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $126.74.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $92.00. In the third quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 98.4597 and a 52-week-low of 28.47. First Solar closed at $86.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Enphase Energy. Enphase Energy earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 148.9373 and a 52-week-low of 21.49. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $131.21.
- For Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF), Stephens & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $5.06, compared to $3.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 107.59 and a 52-week-low of 38.0. Capital One Financial closed at $94.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlueCity Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BLCT). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for BlueCity Holdings. Interestingly, in the third quarter, BlueCity Holdings's EPS was $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 18.3 and a 52-week-low of 8.04. BlueCity Holdings closed at $9.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of 165.0 and a 52-week-low of 141.25. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $144.71.
- For Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Foot Locker earned $1.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 43.07 and a 52-week-low of 17.46. Foot Locker closed at $42.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PVH is set to $122.00. In the third quarter, PVH showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $3.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 108.06 and a 52-week-low of 28.4. PVH closed at $94.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nike is set to $174.00. In the first quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of 140.57 and a 52-week-low of 60.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.51.
