Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2020 9:37am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. For the third quarter, Wix.com had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of 319.34 and a 52-week-low of 76.8109. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $251.17.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, VeriSign showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 221.3 and a 52-week-low of 148.77. VeriSign closed at $206.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Overweight. PTC earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 112.04 and a 52-week-low of 43.9. At the end of the last trading period, PTC closed at $111.30.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) from Underweight to Overweight. Intuit earned $0.94 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 380.5 and a 52-week-low of 187.675. At the end of the last trading period, Intuit closed at $372.59.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Walt Disney had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 154.88 and a 52-week-low of 79.07. Walt Disney closed at $153.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Cadence Design Systems earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 127.5 and a 52-week-low of 51.39. Cadence Design Systems closed at $118.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Autodesk showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 286.24 and a 52-week-low of 125.38. At the end of the last trading period, Autodesk closed at $284.38.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Olin earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.66 and a 52-week-low of 8.76. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $22.61.
  • For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson Controls Intl shows a 52-week-high of 47.58 and a 52-week-low of 22.775. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.25.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Veeva Systems showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veeva Systems shows a 52-week-high of 313.99 and a 52-week-low of 118.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $269.60.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, SS&C Technologies Hldgs had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of SS&C Technologies Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of 74.0 and a 52-week-low of 29.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.26.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Palo Alto Networks showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Palo Alto Networks shows a 52-week-high of 315.11 and a 52-week-low of 125.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $310.18.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 258.7528 and a 52-week-low of 88.66. Okta closed at $251.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Model N had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Model N shows a 52-week-high of 44.56 and a 52-week-low of 15.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.99.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Fortinet had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Fortinet shows a 52-week-high of 151.95 and a 52-week-low of 70.2. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.66.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. DocuSign earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 290.23 and a 52-week-low of 64.88. At the end of the last trading period, DocuSign closed at $234.82.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Check Point Software showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 130.98 and a 52-week-low of 80.06. Check Point Software closed at $123.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Avalara earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 175.67 and a 52-week-low of 55.5. At the end of the last trading period, Avalara closed at $170.00.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Moderna had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of 178.5 and a 52-week-low of 17.68. At the end of the last trading period, Moderna closed at $169.86.
  • For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of 588.84 and a 52-week-low of 62.02. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Communications closed at $412.00.
  • For CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. CarMax earned $1.79 in the second quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 109.31 and a 52-week-low of 37.59. CarMax closed at $94.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, American Express had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of 138.13 and a 52-week-low of 67.0. At the end of the last trading period, American Express closed at $123.53.
  • KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Talos Energy showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 31.34 and a 52-week-low of 5.0. Talos Energy closed at $10.50 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Nucor is set to $60.00. For the third quarter, Nucor had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 58.7 and a 52-week-low of 27.525. Nucor closed at $56.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mattel is set to $17.50. For the third quarter, Mattel had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 16.23 and a 52-week-low of 6.53. Mattel closed at $16.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lithia Motors is set to $320.00. For the third quarter, Lithia Motors had an EPS of $6.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. The current stock performance of Lithia Motors shows a 52-week-high of 310.57 and a 52-week-low of 55.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $291.58.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hasbro is set to $120.00. In the third quarter, Hasbro showed an EPS of $1.88, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 109.5 and a 52-week-low of 41.33. At the end of the last trading period, Hasbro closed at $89.72.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vulcan Materials is set to $139.00. In the third quarter, Vulcan Materials showed an EPS of $1.56, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vulcan Materials shows a 52-week-high of 153.88 and a 52-week-low of 65.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.46.
  • With a current rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Toll Brothers. In the fourth quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 50.415 and a 52-week-low of 13.28. At the end of the last trading period, Toll Brothers closed at $45.33.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO). The price target seems to have been set at $175.00 for Qorvo. In the second quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $2.43, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 170.9011 and a 52-week-low of 67.54. At the end of the last trading period, Qorvo closed at $169.96.
  • UBS initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) with a Buy rating. The price target for PulteGroup is set to $57.00. For the third quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 49.7 and a 52-week-low of 17.12. PulteGroup closed at $42.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) with a Sell rating. The price target for Owens-Corning is set to $61.00. For the third quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $1.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.63. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of 76.7192 and a 52-week-low of 28.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.49.
  • UBS initiated coverage on NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) with a Buy rating. The price target for NVR is set to $5558.00. For the third quarter, NVR had an EPS of $65.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $56.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 4530.0 and a 52-week-low of 2043.01. NVR closed at $3930.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Masco. For the third quarter, Masco had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 60.16 and a 52-week-low of 27.04. Masco closed at $52.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on KB Home (NYSE: KBH). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for KB Home. For the third quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 42.2 and a 52-week-low of 9.82. KB Home closed at $34.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) with a Perform rating. The price target for Glaukos is set to $73.00. Glaukos earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 71.96 and a 52-week-low of 23.31. At the end of the last trading period, Glaukos closed at $69.50.
  • With a current rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). The price target seems to have been set at $94.00 for D.R. Horton. D.R. Horton earned $2.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of 81.21 and a 52-week-low of 25.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.85.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) with a Sell rating. The price target for Armstrong World Indus is set to $68.00. Armstrong World Indus earned $1.07 in the third quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 111.46 and a 52-week-low of 57.96. At the end of the last trading period, Armstrong World Indus closed at $80.67.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for United Rentals is set to $290.00. In the third quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $5.40, compared to $5.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of 249.59 and a 52-week-low of 58.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $243.15.
  • With a current rating of Underweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for ViacomCBS. ViacomCBS earned $0.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 43.04 and a 52-week-low of 10.1. ViacomCBS closed at $36.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for Fox is set to $29.00. Fox earned $1.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 39.735 and a 52-week-low of 19.81. At the end of the last trading period, Fox closed at $29.25.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for Discovery is set to $31.00. For the third quarter, Discovery had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 33.48 and a 52-week-low of 17.12. Discovery closed at $28.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The price target seems to have been set at $177.00 for Walt Disney. Walt Disney earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 154.88 and a 52-week-low of 79.07. Walt Disney closed at $153.70 at the end of the last trading period.

