Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2020
Upgrades
- For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Wendy's earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 24.91 and a 52-week-low of 6.82. Wendy's closed at $23.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) from Accumulate to Buy. For the second quarter, Ross Stores had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of 124.16 and a 52-week-low of 56.3. At the end of the last trading period, Ross Stores closed at $104.18.
- For PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to the current rating Outperform. In the third quarter, PG&E showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 18.34 and a 52-week-low of 5.96. At the end of the last trading period, PG&E closed at $10.71.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Accumulate to Buy. For the second quarter, Home Depot had an EPS of $4.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.17. The current stock performance of Home Depot shows a 52-week-high of 292.95 and a 52-week-low of 140.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $277.89.
- For Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL), Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of 250.89 and a 52-week-low of 105.67. At the end of the last trading period, Burlington Stores closed at $221.54.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of 537.53 and a 52-week-low of 238.93. At the end of the last trading period, ServiceNow closed at $503.77.
- Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 143.87 and a 52-week-low of 92.14. Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $109.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to the current rating Overweight. Steven Madden earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Steven Madden shows a 52-week-high of 44.795 and a 52-week-low of 16.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.00.
- For ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE: ACCO), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to the current rating Overweight. ACCO Brands earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 11.3799 and a 52-week-low of 3.51. ACCO Brands closed at $6.73 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM), Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Accumulate. Williams-Sonoma earned $1.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Williams-Sonoma shows a 52-week-high of 107.09 and a 52-week-low of 26.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.73.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) from Buy to Accumulate. For the second quarter, Lowe's Companies had an EPS of $3.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of 180.67 and a 52-week-low of 60.0. At the end of the last trading period, Lowe's Companies closed at $157.97.
- Longbow Research downgraded the previous rating for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Coherent had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of 178.08 and a 52-week-low of 78.21. At the end of the last trading period, Coherent closed at $126.22.
- For Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Salesforce.com showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 284.5 and a 52-week-low of 115.29. Salesforce.com closed at $254.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE: CFR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned $1.50 in the third quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 99.42 and a 52-week-low of 47.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cullen/Frost Bankers closed at $79.92.
- For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of 327.89 and a 52-week-low of 167.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $281.13.
Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Logitech International is set to $100.00. Logitech International earned $1.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Logitech International shows a 52-week-high of 95.7099 and a 52-week-low of 31.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.85.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vertiv Holdings is set to $21.00. Vertiv Holdings earned $0.32 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 19.1827 and a 52-week-low of 4.75. Vertiv Holdings closed at $17.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Strong Buy, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Gaming and Leisure Props. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Gaming and Leisure Props's EPS was $0.89. The current stock performance of Gaming and Leisure Props shows a 52-week-high of 50.99 and a 52-week-low of 13.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.24.
- With a current rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Under Armour. In the third quarter, Under Armour earned $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 21.96 and a 52-week-low of 7.15. Under Armour closed at $14.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nike is set to $145.00. In the first quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 136.35 and a 52-week-low of 60.0. Nike closed at $127.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Warrior Met Coal. In the third quarter, Warrior Met Coal showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.73 and a 52-week-low of 9.4601. At the end of the last trading period, Warrior Met Coal closed at $16.80.
