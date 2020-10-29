Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2020
Upgrades
- For Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Vanda Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 17.85 and a 52-week-low of 7.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.09.
- Kansas City Capital upgraded the previous rating for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) from Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Insteel Indus showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 26.61 and a 52-week-low of 10.0. Insteel Indus closed at $20.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE: ITW), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. Illinois Tool Works earned $1.83 in the third quarter, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Illinois Tool Works shows a 52-week-high of 208.08 and a 52-week-low of 115.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $192.71.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Underperform to Neutral. Chubb earned $2.00 in the third quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 167.74 and a 52-week-low of 87.35. At the end of the last trading period, Chubb closed at $127.28.
- For Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), R5 Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, Best Buy Co showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 123.67 and a 52-week-low of 48.105. At the end of the last trading period, Best Buy Co closed at $111.10.
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the previous rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bed Bath & Beyond earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 26.16 and a 52-week-low of 3.43. Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $21.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 47.46 and a 52-week-low of 18.84. BJ's Wholesale Club closed at $39.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Bed Bath & Beyond earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bed Bath & Beyond shows a 52-week-high of 26.16 and a 52-week-low of 3.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.10.
- For Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to the current rating Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of 64.97 and a 52-week-low of 33.0. At the end of the last trading period, Blackstone Group closed at $50.31.
- For 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT), Summit Insights Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, 8x8 had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of 21.57 and a 52-week-low of 10.7. At the end of the last trading period, 8x8 closed at $15.95.
- For Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 53.8699 and a 52-week-low of 10.1. Pinterest closed at $48.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Pinterest earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of 53.8699 and a 52-week-low of 10.1. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.76.
- For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. In the third quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cognizant Tech Solns shows a 52-week-high of 75.32 and a 52-week-low of 40.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.10.
Downgrades
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The current stock performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of 106.75 and a 52-week-low of 56.9393. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.58.
- According to Charter Equity, the prior rating for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Cree had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 77.19 and a 52-week-low of 27.77. Cree closed at $66.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of 20.125 and a 52-week-low of 3.92. At the end of the last trading period, Parsley Energy closed at $9.92.
- Rosenblatt downgraded the previous rating for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Xilinx showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xilinx shows a 52-week-high of 130.4 and a 52-week-low of 67.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.76.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 57.11 and a 52-week-low of 28.35. Coca-Cola European closed at $36.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 65.43 and a 52-week-low of 7.61. ChemoCentryx closed at $52.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 97.93 and a 52-week-low of 28.47. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $93.31.
Initiations
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $47.00. ADC Therapeutics earned $0.51 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 56.5899 and a 52-week-low of 25.105. At the end of the last trading period, ADC Therapeutics closed at $28.82.
- Commerzbank initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioNTech is set to $119.00. BioNTech earned $0.42 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 105.0 and a 52-week-low of 16.12. BioNTech closed at $77.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Calavo Growers. Calavo Growers earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 94.92 and a 52-week-low of 48.31. Calavo Growers closed at $65.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) with an Outperform rating. For the third quarter, Yum China Holdings had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of 59.35 and a 52-week-low of 38.33. At the end of the last trading period, Yum China Holdings closed at $52.31.
