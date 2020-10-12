Why WestRock's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) shares are trading higher after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $35 to $57.
WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second-largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers.
WestRock was trading 5% higher at $39.70 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39.
Latest Ratings for WRK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Sep 2020
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
