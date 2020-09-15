Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On VF Corp And Canada Goose

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2020 7:38pm   Comments
VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) traded higher Tuesday as BTIG Research analyst upgraded it to Buy, citing improving demand trends heading into the winter season. CNBC "Fast Money Halftime Report's" Stephanie Link has a long position in the name and she revealed it has been pretty hard to own the stock, which is still down 25% year to date.

She thinks the dividend yield of 2.6% is safe as the company has $2.8 billion in cash and the management is focused on keeping and growing the dividend. She said the company has great brands and it's positioned well for the long term.

Only 40% of its business is direct-to-consumer and Link sees that as a problem, because foot traffic is low. She believes it's necessary for the company to increase e-commerce presence. Link expects to see a recovery in the name.

Pete Najarian owns Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), which was named as one of the possible M&A targets for VF Corp. He said it's been hard to own the stock, but he expects to see some improvement in the winter months. Najarian feels the company has to build a stronger e-commerce presence.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian Stephanie LinkUpgrades Analyst Ratings Media

