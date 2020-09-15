Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2020
Upgrades
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Hancock Whitney showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. Hancock Whitney closed at $20.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ: LANC), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Lancaster Colony earned $1.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.25 and a 52-week-low of $114.55. At the end of the last trading period, Lancaster Colony closed at $176.63.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE: MDC) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, M.D.C. Holdings had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. M.D.C. Holdings closed at $44.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) from Neutral to Buy. The Western Union earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. The Western Union closed at $22.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CyberArk Software earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CyberArk Software shows a 52-week-high of $144.90 and a 52-week-low of $69.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.02.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, NextEra Energy had an EPS of $2.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $291.09 and a 52-week-low of $174.80. NextEra Energy closed at $281.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Neutral. In the first quarter, Plantronics showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. At the end of the last trading period, Plantronics closed at $11.72.
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Neutral to Buy. VF earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of VF shows a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.22.
Downgrades
- For Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the fourth quarter, Immunomedics showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. At the end of the last trading period, Immunomedics closed at $83.65.
- ICBC Research downgraded the previous rating for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) from Buy to Neutral. Trip.com Group earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.95 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. Trip.com Group closed at $29.41 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- For Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Profound Medical earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Profound Medical closed at $14.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) with a Perform rating. Nano X Imaging closed at $49.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Fearnleys initiated coverage on Atlas Corp (NYSE: ATCO). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Atlas. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Atlas's EPS was $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.60 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. Atlas closed at $9.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Brunswick. For the second quarter, Brunswick had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.99 and a 52-week-low of $25.22. At the end of the last trading period, Brunswick closed at $62.98.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kymera Therapeutics is set to $35.00. At the end of the last trading period, Kymera Therapeutics closed at $32.78.
- With a current rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Polaris. Polaris earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Polaris shows a 52-week-high of $110.30 and a 52-week-low of $37.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.86.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HA) with a Neutral rating. For the second quarter, Hawaiian Holdings had an EPS of $3.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The current stock performance of Hawaiian Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $31.34 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.31.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Delta Air Lines is set to $43.00. Delta Air Lines earned $4.43 in the second quarter, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $62.48 and a 52-week-low of $17.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.83.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alaska Air Group is set to $53.00. In the second quarter, Alaska Air Group showed an EPS of $3.54, compared to $2.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.22 and a 52-week-low of $20.02. At the end of the last trading period, Alaska Air Group closed at $41.53.
- With a current rating of Peer Perform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for nVent Electric. In the second quarter, nVent Electric showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.54. At the end of the last trading period, nVent Electric closed at $18.58.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primerica Inc (NYSE: PRI). The price target seems to have been set at $149.00 for Primerica. In the second quarter, Primerica showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $2.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.05 and a 52-week-low of $61.20. At the end of the last trading period, Primerica closed at $122.08.
- With a current rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Tupperware Brands. In the second quarter, Tupperware Brands showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tupperware Brands shows a 52-week-high of $24.54 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.85.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Vertiv Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. At the end of the last trading period, Vertiv Holdings closed at $17.54.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) with a Sector Weight rating. In the second quarter, Yelp showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Yelp shows a 52-week-high of $38.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.92.
- For Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Twitter earned $1.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.09 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. At the end of the last trading period, Twitter closed at $38.77.
- With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD). The price target seems to have been set at $580.00 for Trade Desk. For the second quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The current stock performance of Trade Desk shows a 52-week-high of $515.20 and a 52-week-low of $136.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $427.51.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) with a Sector Weight rating. In the second quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $299.67 and a 52-week-low of $109.18. Spotify Technology closed at $238.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Snap. For the second quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.76 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $24.11.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Roku is set to $228.00. Roku earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $185.44 and a 52-week-low of $58.22. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $157.73.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $44.00. In the second quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of $39.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.32.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $590.00. In the second quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $575.37 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $476.26.
- With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH). The price target seems to have been set at $138.00 for Match Group. Match Group earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.74. Match Group closed at $108.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for IAC/InterActiveCorp. For the second quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $324.74 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. At the end of the last trading period, IAC/InterActiveCorp closed at $121.29.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1955.00. For the second quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $10.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $14.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1726.10 and a 52-week-low of $1008.87. At the end of the last trading period, Alphabet closed at $1508.83.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Facebook is set to $330.00. For the second quarter, Facebook had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $304.67 and a 52-week-low of $137.10. Facebook closed at $266.15 at the end of the last trading period.
