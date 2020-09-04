Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2020

Market Overview

Upgrades

  • For Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Whiting Petroleum showed an EPS of $6.28, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. At the end of the last trading period, Whiting Petroleum closed at $23.64.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for The Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Toro had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.26 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. At the end of the last trading period, Toro closed at $76.64.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Michaels Companies had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Michaels Companies shows a 52-week-high of $11.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.70.

 

Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Momo showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. At the end of the last trading period, Momo closed at $16.79.
  • For Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Oxford Industries had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.55 and a 52-week-low of $30.37. Oxford Industries closed at $52.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Wayfair earned $3.13 in the second quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wayfair shows a 52-week-high of $349.08 and a 52-week-low of $21.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $275.70.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, DocuSign had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $290.23 and a 52-week-low of $45.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $242.01.
  • According to Daiwa Capital, the prior rating for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Cognex had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.20. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $66.67.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Lululemon Athletica showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lululemon Athletica shows a 52-week-high of $399.90 and a 52-week-low of $128.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $377.87.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) from Outperform to Neutral. Momo earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Momo shows a 52-week-high of $40.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.79.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Avient. In the second quarter, Avient showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avient shows a 52-week-high of $28.12 and a 52-week-low of $23.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.85.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, Clarus had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.11 and a 52-week-low of $7.88. Clarus closed at $12.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Overstock.com is set to $78.00. Overstock.com earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. At the end of the last trading period, Overstock.com closed at $73.34.
  • For Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the first quarter, Vista Outdoor had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.29. At the end of the last trading period, Vista Outdoor closed at $18.07.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Surface Oncology is set to $11.00. Surface Oncology earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Surface Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $7.66 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.40.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for NextEra Energy is set to $330.00. NextEra Energy earned $2.61 in the second quarter, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NextEra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $291.09 and a 52-week-low of $174.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $280.54.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for WEC Energy Gr is set to $112.00. WEC Energy Gr earned $0.76 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.53 and a 52-week-low of $68.01. At the end of the last trading period, WEC Energy Gr closed at $96.37.

