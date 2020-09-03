Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2020
Upgrades
- For AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. AGCO earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AGCO shows a 52-week-high of $81.39 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.86.
- For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, JPMorgan Chase had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.10 and a 52-week-low of $76.91. JPMorgan Chase closed at $101.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) was changed from Hold to Buy. Bank of America earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.72 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $26.02.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Eli Lilly earned $1.89 in the second quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $170.75 and a 52-week-low of $101.36. Eli Lilly closed at $149.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- For FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. In the second quarter, FirstCash showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.91 and a 52-week-low of $55.44. At the end of the last trading period, FirstCash closed at $60.81.
- For FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. FedEx earned $2.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.00 and a 52-week-low of $88.69. At the end of the last trading period, FedEx closed at $227.92.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, FirstEnergy had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of FirstEnergy shows a 52-week-high of $52.52 and a 52-week-low of $22.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.14.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Whiting Petroleum had an EPS of $6.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. At the end of the last trading period, Whiting Petroleum closed at $19.46.
Downgrades
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Nomad Foods showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nomad Foods shows a 52-week-high of $25.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.84.
- According to Kepler Cheuvreux, the prior rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) was changed from Buy to Hold. Autoliv earned $1.40 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.01 and a 52-week-low of $38.16. Autoliv closed at $79.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Fastenal had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of Fastenal shows a 52-week-high of $49.86 and a 52-week-low of $26.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.67.
- Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) from Hold to Sell. In the second quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $1.96 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.20 and a 52-week-low of $82.00. United Parcel Service closed at $165.89 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Brookline Capital initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Constellation is set to $33.00. For the second quarter, Constellation had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current stock performance of Constellation shows a 52-week-high of $59.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.18.
- With a current rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: THG). The price target seems to have been set at $117.00 for Hanover Insurance Gr. In the second quarter, Hanover Insurance Gr showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hanover Insurance Gr shows a 52-week-high of $144.71 and a 52-week-low of $75.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.40.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphatec Holdings is set to $12.00. Alphatec Holdings earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.19. Alphatec Holdings closed at $6.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Workhorse Group. For the second quarter, Workhorse Group had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. Workhorse Group closed at $18.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Magnite. In the second quarter, Magnite earned $0.10. The current stock performance of Magnite shows a 52-week-high of $8.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.55.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Beyond Meat. For the second quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.29 and a 52-week-low of $48.18. At the end of the last trading period, Beyond Meat closed at $129.70.
