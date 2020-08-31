Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2020 9:31am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the fourth quarter, Premier showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.70 and a 52-week-low of $27.11. At the end of the last trading period, Premier closed at $31.44.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CSX shows a 52-week-high of $80.62 and a 52-week-low of $46.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.07.
  • For Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE: HTA), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Healthcare Trust earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.22 and a 52-week-low of $20.61. At the end of the last trading period, Healthcare Trust closed at $26.15.
  • For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Beyond Meat shows a 52-week-high of $172.29 and a 52-week-low of $48.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.02.

 

Downgrades

  • For Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), R5 Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, Walmart had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.07 and a 52-week-low of $102.00. Walmart closed at $140.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NBL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Noble Energy showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Noble Energy shows a 52-week-high of $27.31 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.18.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, NeoPhotonics showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NeoPhotonics shows a 52-week-high of $10.34 and a 52-week-low of $4.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.91.
  • For Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. Vail Resorts earned $4.29 in the third quarter, compared to $7.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.37 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. At the end of the last trading period, Vail Resorts closed at $225.29.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs. In the second quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $42.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.47.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Rocket Companies. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.96 and a 52-week-low of $18.31. Rocket Companies closed at $28.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Rocket Companies. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.96 and a 52-week-low of $18.31. Rocket Companies closed at $28.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rackspace Technology is set to $27.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.69. Rackspace Technology closed at $19.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE: OSH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oak Street Health is set to $66.00. The current stock performance of Oak Street Health shows a 52-week-high of $47.41 and a 52-week-low of $40.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.35.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) with a Market Perform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.50 and a 52-week-low of $63.77. BigCommerce Holdings closed at $130.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform.  At the end of the last trading period, Acutus Medical closed at $30.96.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Rackspace Technology. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.69. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Technology closed at $19.33.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Rackspace Technology. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.69. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Technology closed at $19.33.
  • With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Rocket Companies. The current stock performance of Rocket Companies shows a 52-week-high of $29.96 and a 52-week-low of $18.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.41.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE: OSH). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Oak Street Health. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.41 and a 52-week-low of $40.84. At the end of the last trading period, Oak Street Health closed at $45.35.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for BigCommerce Holdings is set to $52.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.50 and a 52-week-low of $63.77. At the end of the last trading period, BigCommerce Holdings closed at $130.98.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

