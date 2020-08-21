Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.42 and a 52-week-low of $137.01. At the end of the last trading period, Estee Lauder Cos closed at $198.40.
  • For Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM), Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to the current rating Buy. Williams-Sonoma earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.18 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. At the end of the last trading period, Williams-Sonoma closed at $95.28.
  • For Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. Concho Resources earned $1.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.34 and a 52-week-low of $33.13. Concho Resources closed at $48.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. Occidental Petroleum earned $1.76 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $48.85 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.40.

 

Downgrades

  • For D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.54 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. D.R. Horton closed at $74.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) from Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.46 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $106.36.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE: MMC) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Marsh & McLennan had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current stock performance of Marsh & McLennan shows a 52-week-high of $119.88 and a 52-week-low of $74.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.04.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NBL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Noble Energy showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.31 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. At the end of the last trading period, Noble Energy closed at $10.01.

 

Initiations

  • Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) with a Buy rating. The price target for EQT is set to $21.00. EQT earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.96 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. EQT closed at $15.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OraSure Technologies is set to $22.00. In the second quarter, OraSure Technologies showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. OraSure Technologies closed at $13.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Sell, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Salesforce.com. Salesforce.com earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.11 and a 52-week-low of $115.29. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce.com closed at $209.61.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW). The price target seems to have been set at $325.00 for Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $273.56 and a 52-week-low of $125.47. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $272.29.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Splunk is set to $270.00. For the first quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.36 and a 52-week-low of $93.92. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $200.17.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) with a Sell rating. The price target for Workday is set to $140.00. For the first quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.00 and a 52-week-low of $107.75. At the end of the last trading period, Workday closed at $194.32.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $160.00. Zscaler earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $137.03 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.42.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Silk Road Medical. For the second quarter, Silk Road Medical had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.91 and a 52-week-low of $20.84. Silk Road Medical closed at $56.01 at the end of the last trading period.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AJG + CRM)

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Salesforce, Palo Alto And Crowdstrike
ICYMI: Oracle, Salesforce Hit With Privacy Lawsuit In Europe
How Salesforce's New Product Could Affect An IPO On The Horizon
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Salesforce.com
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kellogg, Uber And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NLOKArgus ResearchUpgrades27.0
IPArgus ResearchDowngrades
ELDeutsche BankMaintains223.0
AMCRDeutsche BankMaintains12.0
BMRAAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com