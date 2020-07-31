Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2020
Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Digital Realty Trust showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Digital Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $159.42 and a 52-week-low of $105.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $158.80.
- For Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to the current rating Overweight. For the first quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Electronic Arts shows a 52-week-high of $142.31 and a 52-week-low of $85.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.59.
- For Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, Generac Hldgs had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $156.53 and a 52-week-low of $69.00. Generac Hldgs closed at $147.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- For 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. In the second quarter, 2U showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.46) from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. 2U closed at $43.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. uniQure earned ($0.96) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.83) in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.69 and a 52-week-low of $36.20. uniQure closed at $39.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. In the second quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $248.88 and a 52-week-low of $146.71. At the end of the last trading period, Linde closed at $242.11.
- For Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. In the second quarter, Dunkin Brands Group showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.73 and a 52-week-low of $38.51. At the end of the last trading period, Dunkin Brands Group closed at $68.65.
Downgrades
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Pros Holdings had an EPS of ($0.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.39 and a 52-week-low of $19.73. At the end of the last trading period, Pros Holdings closed at $38.65.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Autolus Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Autolus Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.60), compared to ($0.69) from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autolus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $17.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.22.
