Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) from Neutral to Outperform. Taiwan Semiconductor earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Taiwan Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of $69.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.37.
  • For First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK), Janney Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, First Internet had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.47. First Internet closed at $14.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ: ALGT) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Allegiant Travel had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.26 and a 52-week-low of $60.06. Allegiant Travel closed at $113.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.18, compared to ($1.12) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1794.99 and a 52-week-low of $211.00. At the end of the last trading period, Tesla closed at $1513.07.

 

Downgrades

  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) from Buy to Hold. Entegris earned $0.60 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.51 and a 52-week-low of $38.12. Entegris closed at $69.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for CoreLogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, CoreLogic showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.87 and a 52-week-low of $24.69. At the end of the last trading period, CoreLogic closed at $68.32.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Icon showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Icon shows a 52-week-high of $199.83 and a 52-week-low of $104.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $189.06.

 

Initiations

  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set to $54.00. Cisco Systems earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.09 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $47.41.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV). The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for F5 Networks. F5 Networks earned $2.23 in the second quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of F5 Networks shows a 52-week-high of $156.36 and a 52-week-low of $79.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $154.71.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Slack Technologies is set to $32.00. For the first quarter, Slack Technologies had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.23). The current stock performance of Slack Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $40.07 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.33.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $300.00. Twilio earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $271.00 and a 52-week-low of $68.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $254.30.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NuCana is set to $20.00. NuCana earned ($0.15) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NuCana shows a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.15.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Apple is set to $315.00. Apple earned $2.55 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $399.82 and a 52-week-low of $192.58. At the end of the last trading period, Apple closed at $371.38.
  • With a current rating of Peer Perform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). The price target seems to have been set at $255.00 for Zoom Video Communications. In the first quarter, Zoom Video Communications showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.97. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Communications closed at $251.50.

