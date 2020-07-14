Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2020
Upgrades
- For Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Hanesbrands had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.96. Hanesbrands's stock last closed at $11.46 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Neutral to Buy. Laboratory Corp earned $2.37 in the first quarter, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.36 and a 52-week-low of $98.02. Laboratory Corp's stock last closed at $178.31 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Quest Diagnostics had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.00 and a 52-week-low of $73.02. Quest Diagnostics's stock last closed at $119.07 per share.
- CLSA changed the rating for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) from Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Honda Motor Co had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $19.38. Honda Motor Co's stock last closed at $25.82 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Harley-Davidson showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.31. Harley-Davidson's stock last closed at $25.95 per share.
- For Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR), MKM Partners upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Matador Resources earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Matador Resources's stock last closed at $7.76 per share.
Downgrades
- Northcoast Research downgraded the stock for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Buy to Neutral. Lyft earned ($0.32) in the first quarter, compared to ($9.02) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.33 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Lyft's stock last closed at $28.81 per share.
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BFYT) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Benefytt Technologies's stock last closed at $30.80 per share.
- For ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE: MAN), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, ManpowerGroup had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.99 and a 52-week-low of $49.57. ManpowerGroup's stock last closed at $70.34 per share.
- For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), Macquarie downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned ($1.48) in the first quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.31 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises's stock last closed at $49.60 per share.
- Macquarie changed the rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from Outperform to Neutral. Norwegian Cruise Line earned ($0.99) in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.03. Norwegian Cruise Line's stock last closed at $15.62 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from Buy to Sell. For the first quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.90). The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.40 and a 52-week-low of $109.18. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $261.11 per share.
- For EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, EverQuote had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. EverQuote's stock last closed at $58.19 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $575.37 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $525.50 per share.
Initiations
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set at $15.00. Change Healthcare earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.57 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. Change Healthcare's stock last closed at $10.00 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV). The price target is set at $20.00 for Inovalon Holdings. Inovalon Holdings earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. Inovalon Holdings's stock last closed at $18.67 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG). The price target is set at $15.00 for GrowGeneration. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.82 and a 52-week-low of $2.62. GrowGeneration's stock last closed at $6.83 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Euronet Worldwide is set at $101.00. In the first quarter, Euronet Worldwide showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.94 and a 52-week-low of $61.27. Euronet Worldwide's stock last closed at $95.61 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU). The price target is set at $22.00 for The Western Union. For the first quarter, The Western Union had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. The Western Union's stock last closed at $21.48 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX). The price target is set at $64.00 for Paychex. For the fourth quarter, Paychex had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.53 and a 52-week-low of $47.87. Paychex's stock last closed at $71.63 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP). The price target is set at $146.00 for Automatic Data Processing. Automatic Data Processing earned $1.92 in the third quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.32 and a 52-week-low of $103.11. Automatic Data Processing's stock last closed at $145.48 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WEX is set at $164.00. WEX earned $1.81 in the first quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.51 and a 52-week-low of $71.12. WEX's stock last closed at $152.86 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fleetcor Technologies is set at $301.00. For the first quarter, Fleetcor Technologies had an EPS of $3.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $329.85 and a 52-week-low of $168.51. Fleetcor Technologies's stock last closed at $248.06 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Open Lending is set at $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.36 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Open Lending's stock last closed at $15.67 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fidelity National Info is set at $164.00. For the first quarter, Fidelity National Info had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.21 and a 52-week-low of $91.68. Fidelity National Info's stock last closed at $135.47 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). The price target is set at $364.00 for Mastercard. For the first quarter, Mastercard had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $347.25 and a 52-week-low of $199.99. Mastercard's stock last closed at $290.14 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with a Buy rating. The price target for Visa is set at $223.00. In the second quarter, Visa showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.17 and a 52-week-low of $133.93. Visa's stock last closed at $189.08 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ: AUDC). The price target is set at $40.00 for AudioCodes. AudioCodes earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.06 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. AudioCodes's stock last closed at $31.25 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Square is set at $133.00. Square earned ($0.02) in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.81 and a 52-week-low of $32.33. Square's stock last closed at $118.66 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Genetron Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Genetron Holdings is set at $20.00.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) with an Outperform rating.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is set at $140.00. In the first quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.15), compared to ($0.93) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.82 and a 52-week-low of $32.30. CRISPR Therapeutics's stock last closed at $86.23 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs is set at $54.00.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Repare Therapeutics is set at $40.00.
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMTX). The price target is set at $64.00 for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs.
