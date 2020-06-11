Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2020
Upgrades
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE: WLK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Westlake Chemical earned $0.65 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.99. Westlake Chemical's stock last closed at $55.21 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $36.32 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Meritage Homes showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.26 and a 52-week-low of $25.24. Meritage Homes's stock last closed at $74.88 per share.
- For LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, LGI Homes had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.72 and a 52-week-low of $33.00. LGI Homes's stock last closed at $89.12 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) from Hold to Buy. Keurig Dr Pepper earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.98. Keurig Dr Pepper's stock last closed at $28.51 per share.
- Loop Capital changed the rating for American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ: AMWD) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, American Woodmark showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.70 and a 52-week-low of $35.30. American Woodmark's stock last closed at $69.44 per share.
- For Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), HSBC upgraded the stock from Reduce to Hold. Apple earned $2.55 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $354.77 and a 52-week-low of $190.30. Apple's stock last closed at $352.84 per share.
- Needham upgraded the stock for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Cardiovascular Systems had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Cardiovascular Systems's stock last closed at $33.01 per share.
Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. KB Home's stock last closed at $33.55 per share.
- William Blair downgraded the stock for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Market Perform. GrubHub earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.35. GrubHub's stock last closed at $59.04 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Overweight to Neutral. D.R. Horton earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $56.28 per share.
- For Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Campbell Soup showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.54 and a 52-week-low of $39.24. Campbell Soup's stock last closed at $48.94 per share.
- Bernstein downgraded the stock for Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.05 and a 52-week-low of $52.66. Kellogg's stock last closed at $66.55 per share.
- For General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, General Mills showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.31 and a 52-week-low of $46.59. General Mills's stock last closed at $62.78 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for JM Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Market Perform to Underperform. JM Smucker earned $2.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.62 and a 52-week-low of $91.88. JM Smucker's stock last closed at $108.77 per share.
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Overweight to Neutral. Progressive earned $1.17 in the first quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.96 and a 52-week-low of $62.18. Progressive's stock last closed at $80.28 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, GrubHub showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.35. GrubHub's stock last closed at $59.04 per share.
- For Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN), William Blair downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Inogen showed an EPS of ($0.07), compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.21. Inogen's stock last closed at $37.39 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK). The price target is set at $97.00 for Tetra Tech. In the second quarter, Tetra Tech showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.34 and a 52-week-low of $63.61. Tetra Tech's stock last closed at $80.70 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set at $20.00. Occidental Petroleum earned ($0.52) in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $20.75 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on B&G Foods Inc (NYSE: BGS). The price target is set at $27.00 for B&G Foods. B&G Foods earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.39. B&G Foods's stock last closed at $25.34 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The price target is set at $48.00 for DraftKings. DraftKings earned ($0.16) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. DraftKings's stock last closed at $39.11 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zillow Gr is set at $79.00. Zillow Gr earned ($0.25) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.02) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.96 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. Zillow Gr's stock last closed at $59.51 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set at $47.00. For the first quarter, Uber Technologies had an EPS of ($0.64), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.26). The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $34.81 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) with a Neutral rating. TripAdvisor earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. TripAdvisor's stock last closed at $22.22 per share.
- For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. GrubHub earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.35. GrubHub's stock last closed at $59.04 per share.
- For Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the first quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of ($1.83), compared to ($0.27) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.76. Expedia Group's stock last closed at $87.37 per share.
- For Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Booking Holdings earned $3.77 in the first quarter, compared to $11.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2094.00 and a 52-week-low of $1107.29. Booking Holdings's stock last closed at $1733.31 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC). The price target is set at $330.00 for IAC/InterActiveCorp. In the first quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $287.95 and a 52-week-low of $124.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp's stock last closed at $279.52 per share.
