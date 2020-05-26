Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2020
Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Hold to Buy. Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock last closed at $85.61 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) from Neutral to Buy. Boise Cascade earned $0.63 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.14 and a 52-week-low of $20.08. Boise Cascade's stock last closed at $31.59 per share.
- For Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.60 and a 52-week-low of $115.38. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $201.95 per share.
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Williams-Sonoma earned $2.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. Williams-Sonoma's stock last closed at $66.46 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Take-Two Interactive had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.28 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Take-Two Interactive's stock last closed at $140.51 per share.
- For Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Axcelis Technologies showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.24 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. Axcelis Technologies's stock last closed at $25.00 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the third quarter, Cree had an EPS of ($0.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Cree's stock last closed at $51.73 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Hold to Buy. LyondellBasell Industries earned $1.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $60.42 per share.
- For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $6.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $583.54 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $569.91 per share.
- For Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Gilead Sciences had an EPS of $1.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.97 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $73.34 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE: FLY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Fly Leasing showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Fly Leasing's stock last closed at $6.17 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.29 and a 52-week-low of $75.29. JB Hunt Transport Servs's stock last closed at $108.46 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, iRobot had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.58 and a 52-week-low of $32.79. iRobot's stock last closed at $73.10 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hewlett Packard showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $9.17 per share.
Downgrades
- B of A Securities changed the rating for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, HD Supply Holdings had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.82 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $30.47 per share.
- For Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.48 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Halliburton's stock last closed at $11.59 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Rexnord had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.64 and a 52-week-low of $18.87. Rexnord's stock last closed at $28.30 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Cerence's EPS was $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. Cerence's stock last closed at $33.20 per share.
- For IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. IPG Photonics earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.49 and a 52-week-low of $98.04. IPG Photonics's stock last closed at $157.39 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock last closed at $85.61 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the second quarter, The Scotts Miracle Gro had an EPS of $4.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.03 and a 52-week-low of $76.50. The Scotts Miracle Gro's stock last closed at $150.72 per share.
Initiations
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Seattle Genetics is set at $185.00. Seattle Genetics earned ($0.98) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.10 and a 52-week-low of $63.02. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $155.77 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Dawson James initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE). The price target is set at $24.00 for Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics earned ($0.36) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.88) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.39. Sorrento Therapeutics's stock last closed at $5.07 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Applied Materials is set at $60.00. Applied Materials earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.44 and a 52-week-low of $36.64. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $54.39 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC). The price target is set at $170.00 for KLA. For the third quarter, KLA had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.50 and a 52-week-low of $101.34. KLA's stock last closed at $173.00 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lam Research is set at $315.00. Lam Research earned $3.98 in the third quarter, compared to $3.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.32 and a 52-week-low of $171.04. Lam Research's stock last closed at $261.14 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chembio Diagnostics is set at $21.00. For the first quarter, Chembio Diagnostics had an EPS of ($0.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.89 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Chembio Diagnostics's stock last closed at $10.87 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX). The price target is set at $55.00 for Cognex. Cognex earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.39 and a 52-week-low of $35.20. Cognex's stock last closed at $61.67 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pegasystems is set at $105.00. Pegasystems earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.13 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. Pegasystems's stock last closed at $91.88 per share.
