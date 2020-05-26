Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 9:42am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Hold to Buy. Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock last closed at $85.61 per share.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) from Neutral to Buy. Boise Cascade earned $0.63 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.14 and a 52-week-low of $20.08. Boise Cascade's stock last closed at $31.59 per share.
  • For Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.60 and a 52-week-low of $115.38. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $201.95 per share.
  • Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Williams-Sonoma earned $2.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. Williams-Sonoma's stock last closed at $66.46 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Take-Two Interactive had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.28 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Take-Two Interactive's stock last closed at $140.51 per share.
  • For Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Axcelis Technologies showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.24 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. Axcelis Technologies's stock last closed at $25.00 per share.
  • JMP Securities changed the rating for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the third quarter, Cree had an EPS of ($0.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Cree's stock last closed at $51.73 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Hold to Buy. LyondellBasell Industries earned $1.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $60.42 per share.
  • For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $6.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $583.54 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $569.91 per share.
  • For Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Gilead Sciences had an EPS of $1.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.97 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $73.34 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE: FLY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Fly Leasing showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Fly Leasing's stock last closed at $6.17 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.29 and a 52-week-low of $75.29. JB Hunt Transport Servs's stock last closed at $108.46 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, iRobot had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.58 and a 52-week-low of $32.79. iRobot's stock last closed at $73.10 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hewlett Packard showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $9.17 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • B of A Securities changed the rating for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, HD Supply Holdings had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.82 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $30.47 per share.
  • For Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.48 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Halliburton's stock last closed at $11.59 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Rexnord had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.64 and a 52-week-low of $18.87. Rexnord's stock last closed at $28.30 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Cerence's EPS was $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. Cerence's stock last closed at $33.20 per share.
  • For IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. IPG Photonics earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.49 and a 52-week-low of $98.04. IPG Photonics's stock last closed at $157.39 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock last closed at $85.61 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the second quarter, The Scotts Miracle Gro had an EPS of $4.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.03 and a 52-week-low of $76.50. The Scotts Miracle Gro's stock last closed at $150.72 per share.

 

Initiations

  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Seattle Genetics is set at $185.00. Seattle Genetics earned ($0.98) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.10 and a 52-week-low of $63.02. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $155.77 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Dawson James initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE). The price target is set at $24.00 for Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics earned ($0.36) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.88) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.39. Sorrento Therapeutics's stock last closed at $5.07 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Applied Materials is set at $60.00. Applied Materials earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.44 and a 52-week-low of $36.64. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $54.39 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC). The price target is set at $170.00 for KLA. For the third quarter, KLA had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.50 and a 52-week-low of $101.34. KLA's stock last closed at $173.00 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lam Research is set at $315.00. Lam Research earned $3.98 in the third quarter, compared to $3.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.32 and a 52-week-low of $171.04. Lam Research's stock last closed at $261.14 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chembio Diagnostics is set at $21.00. For the first quarter, Chembio Diagnostics had an EPS of ($0.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.89 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Chembio Diagnostics's stock last closed at $10.87 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX). The price target is set at $55.00 for Cognex. Cognex earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.39 and a 52-week-low of $35.20. Cognex's stock last closed at $61.67 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pegasystems is set at $105.00. Pegasystems earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.13 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. Pegasystems's stock last closed at $91.88 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACLS + AMAT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Jobless Claims Report In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LUVUBSUpgrades41.0
KBRUBSUpgrades28.0
TEAMMizuhoMaintains200.0
TCBIPiper SandlerDowngrades26.0
RDNCompass PointMaintains22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com