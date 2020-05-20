Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2020
Upgrades
- UBS changed the rating for CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.62 and a 52-week-low of $46.81. CSX's stock last closed at $65.96 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Union Pacific had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.96 and a 52-week-low of $105.08. Union Pacific's stock last closed at $159.33 per share.
- For Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX), Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Co-Diagnostics had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.72 and a 52-week-low of $0.69. Co-Diagnostics's stock last closed at $18.85 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev had an EPS of ($0.42), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $32.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock last closed at $41.28 per share.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Zions Bancorp had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. Zions Bancorp's stock last closed at $29.22 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of ($1.74), compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $20.30 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Green Plains showed an EPS of ($0.47), compared to ($1.60) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Green Plains's stock last closed at $6.99 per share.
- For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI), UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Logitech International had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.22 and a 52-week-low of $31.37. Logitech International's stock last closed at $55.61 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Underweight to Neutral. Cree earned ($0.14) in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Cree's stock last closed at $49.65 per share.
Downgrades
- UBS changed the rating for Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Afya earned $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Afya's stock last closed at $19.50 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Arco Platform had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.49 and a 52-week-low of $29.09. Arco Platform's stock last closed at $51.62 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) from Buy to Neutral. Pinduoduo earned ($0.12) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.46. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $63.09 per share.
- For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Charles Schwab showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $32.97 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) from Buy to Neutral. Cosan earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Cosan's stock last closed at $11.73 per share.
- For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. TD Ameritrade Holding earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.70. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $34.15 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, RF Lafferty initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC). The price target is set at $42.00 for Cimarex Energy. In the first quarter, Cimarex Energy showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.58 and a 52-week-low of $12.15. Cimarex Energy's stock last closed at $26.00 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE: AEP). The price target is set at $86.00 for American Electric Power. In the first quarter, American Electric Power showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.97 and a 52-week-low of $65.14. American Electric Power's stock last closed at $77.13 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on The AES Corp (NYSE: AES). The price target is set at $17.00 for AES. For the first quarter, AES had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.11. AES's stock last closed at $12.81 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR). The price target is set at $84.00 for American States Water. For the first quarter, American States Water had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.64 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. American States Water's stock last closed at $75.51 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) with a Neutral rating. In the first quarter, California Water Service showed an EPS of ($0.42), compared to ($0.16) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.74. California Water Service's stock last closed at $43.60 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE). The price target is set at $121.00 for DTE Energy. DTE Energy earned $1.76 in the first quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.67 and a 52-week-low of $71.21. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $102.89 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES). The price target is set at $88.00 for Eversource Energy. For the first quarter, Eversource Energy had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.42 and a 52-week-low of $60.69. Eversource Energy's stock last closed at $78.24 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC). The price target is set at $40.00 for Exelon. In the first quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.18 and a 52-week-low of $29.28. Exelon's stock last closed at $36.71 per share.
- For NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the first quarter, NRG Energy had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.78 and a 52-week-low of $19.54. NRG Energy's stock last closed at $35.34 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) with a Neutral rating. PPL earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. PPL's stock last closed at $25.35 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) with a Neutral rating. Public Service Enterprise earned $1.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.88 and a 52-week-low of $34.75. Public Service Enterprise's stock last closed at $48.50 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Southern Co (NYSE: SO). The price target is set at $60.00 for Southern. In the first quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.10 and a 52-week-low of $41.96. Southern's stock last closed at $53.56 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) with a Neutral rating. Vistra Energy earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.96 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Vistra Energy's stock last closed at $19.53 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO). The price target is set at $14.00 for CNO Finl Gr. In the first quarter, CNO Finl Gr showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.93 and a 52-week-low of $8.79. CNO Finl Gr's stock last closed at $12.97 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC). The price target is set at $22.00 for Arconic. For the fourth quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.27 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Arconic's stock last closed at $9.31 per share.
