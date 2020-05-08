Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 8, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 3:03pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), CFRA upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Uber Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.64), compared to ($2.26) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $30.89 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Underweight to Neutral. Hain Celestial shares closed at $28.77 on Thursday.
  • CFRA changed the rating for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Strong Sell to Hold. Wynn Resorts earned ($3.54) in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $35.84. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $79.60 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) from Hold to Buy. Carrols Restaurant shares closed at $3.42 on Thursday.
  • JMP Securities upgraded PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. PRA Group shares closed at $26.03 on Thursday.

 

Downgrades

  • CFRA downgraded the stock for Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) from Hold to Sell. Apache earned ($0.13) in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Apache's stock last closed at $11.87 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) from Buy to Hold. Trade Desk shares closed at $322.50 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) from Neutral to Underweight. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $136.21 on Thursday.
  • CFRA changed the rating for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) from Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, CBRE Group had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. CBRE Group's stock last closed at $40.89 per share.
  • MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Buy to Sell. Constellation shares closed at $164.77 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sage Therapeutics had an EPS of ($2.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($3.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $40.76 per share.

 

Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) with an Outperform rating. Aptinyx shares closed at $3.84 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Precigen shares closed at $3.17 on Thursday.

 

