Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 8, 2020
Upgrades
- For Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), CFRA upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Uber Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.64), compared to ($2.26) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $30.89 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Underweight to Neutral. Hain Celestial shares closed at $28.77 on Thursday.
- CFRA changed the rating for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Strong Sell to Hold. Wynn Resorts earned ($3.54) in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $35.84. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $79.60 per share.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) from Hold to Buy. Carrols Restaurant shares closed at $3.42 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities upgraded PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. PRA Group shares closed at $26.03 on Thursday.
Downgrades
- CFRA downgraded the stock for Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) from Hold to Sell. Apache earned ($0.13) in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Apache's stock last closed at $11.87 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) from Buy to Hold. Trade Desk shares closed at $322.50 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) from Neutral to Underweight. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $136.21 on Thursday.
- CFRA changed the rating for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) from Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, CBRE Group had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. CBRE Group's stock last closed at $40.89 per share.
- MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Buy to Sell. Constellation shares closed at $164.77 on Thursday.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sage Therapeutics had an EPS of ($2.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($3.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $40.76 per share.
Initiations
- William Blair initiated coverage on Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) with an Outperform rating. Aptinyx shares closed at $3.84 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Precigen shares closed at $3.17 on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings