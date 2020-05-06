Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 2:08pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • CFRA upgraded the stock for New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) from Hold to Buy. New York Times earned $0.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.13. New York Times's stock last closed at $33.40 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE: ITW) from Sell to Hold. Illinois Tool Works sharse closed at $159.69 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Neutral to Overweight. PPG shares closed at $88.27 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) from Market Perform to Outperform. American Eagle shares closed at $7.24 on Tuesday.

 

Downgrades

  • For Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), CFRA downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Discovery had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.66 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. Discovery's stock last closed at $21.25 per share.
  • CFRA downgraded the stock for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Equity Residential had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.55 and a 52-week-low of $49.62. Equity Residential's stock last closed at $62.18 per share.
  • CFRA changed the rating for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Vulcan Materials had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $107.68 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, PlayAGS showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to ($0.29) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. PlayAGS's stock last closed at $3.86 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Intl Game Tech showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.59. Intl Game Tech's stock last closed at $7.19 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX). The price target is set at $10.00 for VolitionRX. In the fourth quarter, VolitionRX showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.84 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. VolitionRX's stock last closed at $4.17 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. First Bank shares closed at $7.38 on Tuesday.

