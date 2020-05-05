Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2020
Upgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) from Hold to Buy. Adverum Biotechnologies earned ($0.29) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.25) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Adverum Biotechnologies's stock last closed at $13.73 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, L Brands had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.02 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. L Brands's stock last closed at $12.05 per share.
- For Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), Charter Equity upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the second quarter, Skyworks Solutions showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.48 and a 52-week-low of $66.29. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $99.61 per share.
- For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.25). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $3.93 per share.
- For Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Chegg had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $25.89. Chegg's stock last closed at $43.85 per share.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Underweight to Neutral. First Republic Bank earned $1.20 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.34 and a 52-week-low of $70.06. First Republic Bank's stock last closed at $98.93 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) from Hold to Buy. Cutera earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.11) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. Cutera's stock last closed at $12.90 per share.
Downgrades
- For Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Stemline Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.92). The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.22 and a 52-week-low of $3.21. Stemline Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.11 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.24 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. Tyson Foods's stock last closed at $55.33 per share.
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from Buy to Hold. Varonis Systems earned ($0.56) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.38) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.24 and a 52-week-low of $48.95. Varonis Systems's stock last closed at $64.64 per share.
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cars.com showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.08 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Cars.com's stock last closed at $4.92 per share.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Builders FirstSource had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.43 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $16.84 per share.
- For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.96 and a 52-week-low of $46.09. Five9's stock last closed at $95.88 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE: OMI) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Owens & Minor had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. Owens & Minor's stock last closed at $8.03 per share.
- Atlantic Equities changed the rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.11. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $27.36 per share.
- For ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. ONEOK's stock last closed at $29.19 per share.
Initiations
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for DraftKings is set at $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. DraftKings's stock last closed at $20.99 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC). The price target is set at $59.00 for Blueprint Medicines. For the fourth quarter, Blueprint Medicines had an EPS of ($1.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.83). The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $43.29. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $58.13 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM). The price target is set at $120.00 for Salesforce.com. Salesforce.com earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $195.72 and a 52-week-low of $115.29. Salesforce.com's stock last closed at $161.50 per share.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is set at $205.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's EPS was ($1.80). The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.20 and a 52-week-low of $56.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $87.50 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cytokinetics is set at $31.00. In the fourth quarter, Cytokinetics showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to ($0.48) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. Cytokinetics's stock last closed at $15.17 per share.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viking Therapeutics is set at $15.00. Viking Therapeutics earned ($0.13) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. Viking Therapeutics's stock last closed at $6.34 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kura Oncology is set at $24.00. For the first quarter, Kura Oncology had an EPS of ($0.42), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.42 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Kura Oncology's stock last closed at $14.70 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) with a Sell rating. The price target for Workday is set at $110.00. For the fourth quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $107.75. Workday's stock last closed at $148.47 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Immunomedics is set at $40.00. In the second quarter, Immunomedics showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to ($0.50) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. Immunomedics's stock last closed at $31.68 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Replimune Group is set at $21.00. For the third quarter, Replimune Group had an EPS of ($0.46), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.24). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Replimune Group's stock last closed at $15.93 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics is set at $48.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics's EPS was ($0.39). The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics's stock last closed at $30.35 per share.
