Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 9:35am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) from Hold to Buy. Adverum Biotechnologies earned ($0.29) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.25) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Adverum Biotechnologies's stock last closed at $13.73 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, L Brands had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.02 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. L Brands's stock last closed at $12.05 per share.
  • For Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), Charter Equity upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the second quarter, Skyworks Solutions showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.48 and a 52-week-low of $66.29. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $99.61 per share.
  • For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.25). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $3.93 per share.
  • For Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Chegg had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $25.89. Chegg's stock last closed at $43.85 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Underweight to Neutral. First Republic Bank earned $1.20 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.34 and a 52-week-low of $70.06. First Republic Bank's stock last closed at $98.93 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) from Hold to Buy. Cutera earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.11) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. Cutera's stock last closed at $12.90 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Stemline Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.92). The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.22 and a 52-week-low of $3.21. Stemline Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.11 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.24 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. Tyson Foods's stock last closed at $55.33 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from Buy to Hold. Varonis Systems earned ($0.56) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.38) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.24 and a 52-week-low of $48.95. Varonis Systems's stock last closed at $64.64 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cars.com showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.08 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Cars.com's stock last closed at $4.92 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Builders FirstSource had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.43 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $16.84 per share.
  • For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.96 and a 52-week-low of $46.09. Five9's stock last closed at $95.88 per share.
  • Baird downgraded the stock for Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE: OMI) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Owens & Minor had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. Owens & Minor's stock last closed at $8.03 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities changed the rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.11. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $27.36 per share.
  • For ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. ONEOK's stock last closed at $29.19 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for DraftKings is set at $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. DraftKings's stock last closed at $20.99 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC). The price target is set at $59.00 for Blueprint Medicines. For the fourth quarter, Blueprint Medicines had an EPS of ($1.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.83). The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $43.29. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $58.13 per share.
  • With a rating of Sell, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM). The price target is set at $120.00 for Salesforce.com. Salesforce.com earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $195.72 and a 52-week-low of $115.29. Salesforce.com's stock last closed at $161.50 per share.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is set at $205.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's EPS was ($1.80). The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.20 and a 52-week-low of $56.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $87.50 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cytokinetics is set at $31.00. In the fourth quarter, Cytokinetics showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to ($0.48) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. Cytokinetics's stock last closed at $15.17 per share.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viking Therapeutics is set at $15.00. Viking Therapeutics earned ($0.13) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. Viking Therapeutics's stock last closed at $6.34 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kura Oncology is set at $24.00. For the first quarter, Kura Oncology had an EPS of ($0.42), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.42 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Kura Oncology's stock last closed at $14.70 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) with a Sell rating. The price target for Workday is set at $110.00. For the fourth quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $107.75. Workday's stock last closed at $148.47 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Immunomedics is set at $40.00. In the second quarter, Immunomedics showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to ($0.50) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. Immunomedics's stock last closed at $31.68 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Replimune Group is set at $21.00. For the third quarter, Replimune Group had an EPS of ($0.46), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.24). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Replimune Group's stock last closed at $15.93 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics is set at $48.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics's EPS was ($0.39). The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics's stock last closed at $30.35 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCRX + ADVM)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bio-Rad's Coronavirus Test Gets EUA, Beat-And-Raise Quarter From GenMark, Adverum's Positive Gene Therapy Readout
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACGLJP MorganMaintains30.0
AIGJP MorganMaintains41.0
WTREJP MorganMaintains18.0
AFYAJP MorganMaintains24.5
WHRJP MorganMaintains124.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com