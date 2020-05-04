Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 2:36pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • CFRA upgraded the stock for Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Molina Healthcare showed an EPS of $3.02, compared to $3.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.00 and a 52-week-low of $102.85. Molina Healthcare's stock last closed at $172.90 per share.
  • For Idacorp Inc (NYSE: IDA), Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Idacorp earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.01 and a 52-week-low of $69.05. Idacorp's stock last closed at $88.33 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Choice Hotels Intl had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.26 and a 52-week-low of $46.25. Choice Hotels Intl's stock last closed at $71.29 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Cantor Fitzgerald changed the rating for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Stemline Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.92) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.22 and a 52-week-low of $3.21. Stemline Therapeutics's stock last closed at $4.75 per share.
  • Capital One changed the rating for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Rexford Industrial Realty had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.48 and a 52-week-low of $31.79. Rexford Industrial Realty's stock last closed at $39.68 per share.
  • For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR), Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.16 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $14.21 per share.
  • For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY), Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $15.24 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for ShotSpotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) from Buy to Hold. ShotSpotter earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.61 and a 52-week-low of $18.44. ShotSpotter's stock last closed at $30.99 per share.
Initiations

  • With a rating of Outperform, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The price target is set at $24.00 for DraftKings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. DraftKings's stock last closed at $20.12 per share.
  • CFRA initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) with a Buy rating. The price target for JD.com is set at $48.00. JD.com earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.98 and a 52-week-low of $25.48. JD.com's stock last closed at $41.38 per share.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Black Diamond Therapeutic is set at $53.00. Black Diamond Therapeutic earned ($4.63) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.63. Black Diamond Therapeutic's stock last closed at $34.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on MaxLinear Inc (NYSE: MXL). The price target is set at $22.00 for MaxLinear. For the first quarter, MaxLinear had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.34 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. MaxLinear's stock last closed at $15.71 per share.

